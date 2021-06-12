WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Ratings, Reactions & June 11 Highlights | Launderer report





0 out of 8 Credit: WWE.com Just a week after a vicious assault that left SmackDown team champions Rey and Dominik Mysterio lying, Universal champion Roman Reigns returned to the Blue Mark on Friday night to talk about his actions and the state of his relationship. tense with The Usos. As usual, the tribal chief made headlines on a show that also featured Ding Dong’s return, Hello Show with Bayley and guest Seth Rollins, as well as Big E and Kevin Owens facing off against Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews.

2 of 8 Credit: WWE The Friday show began with a recap of events from the past week around Roman Reigns, The Usos and The Mysterios, then moved on to The Tribal Chief wondering if Jimmy Uso knows the one thing he won’t stand up for: embarrass the family. Almost at the right time, Jimmy hit the ring and cut a promo, calling Reigns jealous of the Usos and their desire to hold gold too. He accused Reigns of intentionally disqualifying them last week and swore that by night’s end he would do something he would not regret. He’s not my brother. He doesn’t look like me. No one is going to confuse it for me. You better do something about it, warned Reigns Jey. To note A + Analysis It was everything you wanted a show’s opening segment to be: a short, sweet recap of the show from previous weeks, the brand’s best star featured, and a cliffhanger to convince fans to stick around. listening. Reigns was excellent here, openly blaming Jey for his brothers’ actions, despite it being the tribal leader who interfered in the main event of last week’s show. Jimmy called him, set the stage for an important event later tonight, and left Jey with a choice to make by the end of the night: whether to continue supporting Reigns or supporting his twin brother. Great stuff, which is comparable to the course with this scenario.

3 of 8 Credit: WWE.com On Friday night, four central figures in the Intercontinental Championship photo went to war in a tag team match as Big E and Kevin Owens faced off against Sami Zayn and champion Apollo Crews, who was accompanied by the massive Commander Azeez. Big E appeared to be rolling at one point, but a missed spear through the ropes saw him crash and burn and the heels took control of the fight. The former champion created the split and tagged Owens, who landed on Zayn with the rage of a vengeful former friend. The action came to a late halt, with Big E and Crews battling to the ground, leaving Owens to drop Zayn with a stun for the final victory. After the match, Crews challenged Big E and Owens to a tag team match on next week’s show, this time with Azeez as a partner. The babyfaces have accepted. Result Owens and Big E defeated Crews and Zayn To note B- Analysis You can tell from the artists of the match that it was a fun and energetic match that expertly presented everything before Owens continued to gain momentum as Crews’ main contender with a resounding victory over Zayn. While the idea of ​​another tag team game next week might not be too appealing to fans weary of the treadmill reservation that engulfed SmackDown’s midcard, it will be worth it if Azeez has the opportunity to shine. After all, fresh blood is always welcome in the sometimes repetitive and always sanitized world of WWE. The real question is whether the creative team can resist bringing it to light at the expense of Owens, Big E, and Crews.

4 of 8 Credit: WWE Backstage, Reigns scoffed at the idea of ​​meeting Jimmy Uso in his locker room. Back in the ThunderDome, WWE’s Most Beautiful Woman Carmella faced off against Liv Morgan in a rematch on the show last week. The former women’s champion foiled her opponent’s precocious attack, taking control and talking silly while she did. Morgan fought back, caught up with Carmella with the Oblivion and claimed the final victory. After the match, Carmella asked Greg Hamilton to announce, but still the most beautiful woman in WWE, as if that made up for the loss. Result Morgan defeated Carmella To note VS- Analysis Imagine what it would have meant to Morgan if the attention hadn’t returned to Carmella immediately after the bell. Some will hopefully indicate the start of something special for Morgan. As hard as she worked and as much as it would be adopted by fans, it looks more like Carmella. WWE Creative could have put anyone in Morgans’ position and it would have had the same effect: putting a new character on their heels. Otherwise it was the same 50-50 reservation that prevented and will continue to prevent anyone from truly recovering.

5 out of 8 Credit: WWE.com Seth Rollins joined Bayley for the most unbearable edition of The Ding Dong, Hello Show yet. The Drip King laughed obnoxiously alongside the former SmackDown Women’s Champion as they recapped the past few weeks on TV that saw both Bianca Belair and Cesaro endure their mental and physical assaults. The speech shows the doorbell rang and when Rollins opened the door he was greeted by the return of Cesaro, who clubbed him and stripped him, then sent him rushing to the locker room sanctuary. Belair made his presence felt afterwards and laughed at Bayley’s misfortune. To note A Analysis All the obnoxious laughs were worth it for Cesaro’s awesome revelation at the gate to the set. The WWE production team has configured the doorbell gimmick perfectly so that when it rings halfway through the segment, you knew something was going on. Cesaro looked like an absolute star as he exploded across the set and rushed at Rollins, chasing what has been a 2021 banner. The eventual hard blow of this feud is going to be formidable and will do wonders for The Swiss Superman. Kudos to Rollins for being selfless enough to make Cesaro look as good-looking as he is. Belair poking fun at Bayley’s crumbling set and failed talk show was a nice about-face, even if their feud doesn’t seem as hot as it should be heading to Hell in a Cell.

6 of 8 Credit: WWE.com Chad Gable faced Montez Ford in what was originally intended to be a tag team match between Alpha Academy and The Street Profits. Otis and Angelo Dawkins were excluded from the ring area, following a first backstage showdown, although the former did not appear. Gable beat Ford early and often, eventually ripping him off in midair and applying an ankle lock to him. Ford countered out of the hold and in a pinning combination but couldn’t keep his opponent down before the break. Just as Ford created some separation with the onslaught of Gables, Otis appeared behind the scenes and attacked Dawkins. Back in the ring, as Ford gained momentum and seemed to have the win in hand, Otis attacked, resulting in a disqualification. He delivered back-to-back splashes, clearing Ford’s air before Dawkins and the officials reached the ring for the save. Result Ford defeated Gable by disqualification To note B + Analysis Ride Ford is going to make WWE a stupid amount of money someday. Arguably, Gable should already be. The game leading up to the finish was surprisingly competitive and showcased the two men’s underrated abilities. The beating of Otis after the game was superb and really made the former great fun-loving man a destructive force. The shaved face, intensity and punishment inflicted by the powerlifter left an impression and instantly made the Alpha Academy a real threat in the tag division. Until Vince McMahon inexplicably asks that they be crushed by Street Profits in three weeks.

7 out of 8 Credit: WWE Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin fought again in a feud that will not end. The back-and-forth action, eerily similar to the same match we saw between these two last month, gave way to Nakamura who took the win. After the game, Rick Boogs sent Corbin to the comment table, allowing Nakamura to retain possession of the King of the Ring crown. Result Nakamura defeated Corbin To note F Analysis And just like that, WWE has beaten this program into the ground to the point that you just can’t want to see more of it no matter how contagious Boogs is as a performer. Nakamura and Corbin have fought several times in recent weeks, without any real evolution or advancement of the scenario. It’s the same every week, surpassing its welcome about two weeks ago. Even the announcement by WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville for the coming weeks of Battle for the Crown isn’t enough to erase just how repetitive and unsatisfying things have gotten to the point.

8 out of 8 Credit: WWE.com Fed up with being at the center of the family rivalry between Reigns and his brother Jimmy, Jey Uso burst out of his locker room. This led to Reigns berating Jimmy for not taking care of his brother, for treating him so badly. Left with a lot to think about by his cousin, Jimmy set off in pursuit of Jey. Back in the arena, Rey Mysterio took to the ring to address Reigns by beating his son, Dominik, a week ago. An emotional Mysterio recognized Reigns as a rat bastard who got his hands on his son, Dominik. He also recognized Reigns as the man he wants to fight… inside Hell in a Cell. Before Reigns could respond correctly, the future Hall of Famer attacked him with a kendo stick. Mysterio attacked him but eventually caught up with him with Superman Punch. As the table chef readied the spear, Dominik came out of nowhere with his own kendo stick. The tribal chief sent Dominik over the top rope and down to the ground before leaving Rey lying next to her son at the end of the show. To note A Analysis This only strengthens Reigns’ position as table chef when he can be without the Usos as a backup and again overcome a two-on-one attack by the Mysterios. Although he did not officially accept Mysterios’ challenge for Hell in a Cell, he expressed a funny expression, almost mocking the idea that the worthy Hall of Fame contender would be a threat to him. . The angle was strong, Reigns’ dominance was emphatic, and the idea of ​​a showdown between him and Mysterio is at least a lot more interesting than it was at the start of a series. The real money, however, is in a possible showdown between Reigns and the Usos. The amount of gaslighting between the Universal champion and Jimmy, in which Reigns blamed his cousin for his brother’s treatment as the tribal chief handled the whole ordeal, was a phenomenal narrative. Eventually the Usos will retaliate against Reigns and when they do, fans of the arena where WWE is that night will erupt.







