Flintshire-born actor Jonathan Pryce was named a knight on the Queen’s birthday

Deeside.com> News Posted: Fri 11 June 2021

Flintshire-born theater legend Jonathan Pryce has been named a knight on the Queen’s Birthday Honors List. The Game Of Thrones star, 74, born in the village of Carmel, has been recognized for his acting and charity work. In the 1970s and 1980s, he established himself on the London scene with appearances in The Tamed Shrew, Macbeth and his Winning Hamlet by Olivier. For Comedians in London, he won the Olivier and won the Tony Award in 1977 for his Broadway debut. He received his second Olivier and Tony for his performance in Miss Saigon. He rose to cinematic fame in Terry Gilliam’s surrealist epic Brazil and continued to cement his career with films as diverse as Tomorrow Never Dies, The Woman and the Man Who Killed Don Quixote. In 2020 he was nominated for Oscars and BAFTAs for the film Les Deux Papes, for which he won the BAFTA Cymru. Among the charities, he is a patron of the Saving Faces surgical association and an ambassador for Crisis. He also works for the Alzheimer Society. In a statement he explains: As the UK continues to honor those who work in the arts recognizes the great contribution artists make to the way we live our lives. When I started working at Liverpool Everyman under Alan Dosser in 1972, I saw the theater as an instrument of change – to entertain and inform. The arts remind people to be kinder, more understanding, to question themselves and to be more empathetic. It shows people the importance of debate and tolerance, and recent years of division have shown the need for this more than ever. After almost 50 years as an actor, I am proud to think that the work and ideals that I have shared with my friends and colleagues are thus honored. Did you spot something? Do you have a story? Send a Facebook message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]







