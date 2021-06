Ryan Seacrest spotted with model Aubrey Paige

Hollywood bachelor Ryan Seacrest took his latest girlfriend, Instagram model Aubrey Paige, to the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend. Photos obtained by Daily Mail show the 46-year-old and his 23-year-old girlfriend are back in New York after their weekend getaway. In the photos, which were taken at a helipad on the West Side Highway, Seacrest wears an elegant outfit consisting of a nautical striped Gucci shirt, matching fedora and jeans. He also wore a face mask amid the ongoing pandemic. Meanwhile, Paige was casually dressed in high waisted denim shorts, an olive shirt, and accessorized with Gucci bags. KELLY RIPA SAYS SHE AND CO-HTE RYAN SEACREST HAVE “A STRANGE CODEPENDENCE” A Seacrest representative did not immediately return our request for comment. While it’s not clear how long the couple have been together, Daily Mail reported that the influencer recently posted a photo of what appears to be the backyard of the Seacrests Beverly Hills mansion. In the sultry snap, Paige is seen lounging in a barely there leopard print bikini. Although the host “American Idol” put his $ 85 million mansion on the market in November, no sales were reported. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Paige recently made her Instagram private, but Seacrest is one of her nearly 50,000 followers. It is clear that the “Live” host has an eye for models. Last June he was spotted with another gal boyfriend soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Seacrests’ most recent long-term relationship was with model Shayna Taylor, who the radio host dated on and off for seven years. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP In June 2020, Seacrest announced that he and Taylor, 29, were officially finished. “Ryan and Shayna decided to end their relationship amicably some time ago,” a rep said at the time. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.” To read more on page six, click here.

