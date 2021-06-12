People photoshop Will Smiths new photo, actor shares hilarious results | Trend

Entertainment
Witty Will Smith wrote, Please don’t use this photo to photoshop me in precarious situations while sharing the photo.
Will Smith recently took to Instagram to share a post. Please don’t use this pic to photoshop me in precarious situations this is what the actor wrote when sharing his new pic. Posted a day ago, her photo quickly went viral. In fact, so far it has amassed over a million likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many commented on how handsome he looked in the photo. What made people laugh, however, was how some netizens did what Will Smith urged them not to do – picture him in precarious situations. And the results are hilarious.
The actor himself shared another Insta post with some of the edited footage. It is possible that these images will make you laugh out loud.
In the original photo, Will Smith is exercising. In the caption, alongside the witty request, he also shared that the photo is taken by an individual named Jas Davis.
Take a look at the original image before seeing the edited images:
Yall made me dirty !! he captioned the post while sharing the edited photos on Instagram. Since its publication, the share has also garnered over 1.5 million likes and counts.
Take a look at the post:
People shared all kinds of comments when reacting to the Instagram post.
That last tho! And they forgot to put you in the bathroom, wrote one Instagram user. It’s epic, I love the internet, shared another one. Many shared emoticons, laughing out loud to express their reactions.
What do you think of the posts shared by Will Smith?
