Any actor wishing to take on Henry VIII must first reckon with Sid James





Best ever Henry VIII? Obviously, it’s Sid James. No competition there: 1971, Continue Henri (Was she chaste?, Everywhere in Normandy). Laughton, Lewis, Robert Shaw, many greats have offered their Henries, but all have to accept that there is no need to beat Sid James. That’s probably true in every role he’s tested. I doubt Laurence Olivier could have done a better job with the role of Sir Sidney Ruff-Diamond. Daniel Day-Lewis could not have improved Sids Bert Handy or Vic Flange. John Gielgud, Ian McKellen, Marlon Brando: None of them could have held a candle as the Gladstone Screwer. The only tragedy is that Sid James died before he gave the world his Lear. I think we can all imagine what he could have done with it, blow and crack your cheeks! Anyway, I’ve never seen a Henry VIII that I didn’t like, so I’m waiting for Mark Stanley, in the miniseries * Anne Boleyn, was perfectly appetizing. But I deduced from the title that it was mostly Anne Boleyn, and I knew what was going to happen to her, so I didn’t want to see a massively humanized version that would make me empathetic and sad. * (This was in three parts, so a fitting miniseries. Since last week, when I ranted about Easttown mare being defined as a miniseries when its seven episodes last, the award for best miniseries at the Baftas was won by the I can destroy you. Twelve parts! I’m watching this show right now, and it’s wonderful too, but 12 episodes is no more of a miniseries than a Big Mac Meal is a snack!) I’m sorry for the people involved in Anne Boleyn that there has been so much bitch about it. I bet it’s pretty good. There is an infuriating tendency in today’s culture to utter something haphazard in an immediate and absurdly binary way, hence photographs of the women at the Bafta ceremony in pretty dresses captioned hit or miss (or fashiontastic / dresstastrophe) with a methodology that to people like you and me who only notice that everyone looks smart and nervous and we hope they have a good evening, seems arbitrary and confusing. It all started with the likes on Facebook, I think. And that stupid Marmite myth.

