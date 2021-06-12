GB News launches into Great Britain to face the “Awakened Warriors”





“It’s an easy and inaccurate shortcut for what we’re trying to do,” said Andrew Neil, the former BBC host who is the chairman of the network, in a statement. recent interview with the Evening Standard newspaper.

It may be true. But GB News, which launches on Sunday, will likely have more in common with US opinion-driven cable shows than the news programs currently airing in Britain, shaking up the nation’s television landscape with comments that dive straight in. in cultural wars.

Experts from the UK media industry say it’s unclear whether the channel will operate as a long-term business. But it can be successful in attracting an audience of disgruntled viewers, making it a political force similar to right-wing newspapers in the country. He plans to launch a radio service as early as next month.

“There is no doubt they wouldn’t do it if they didn’t believe the BBC and other UK TV news were overly awake and liberal,” said Patrick Barwise, co-author of the book. The War Against the BBC “. and Professor Emeritus of Management and Marketing at the London Business School.

Fighting cultural wars The launch of GB News comes as pandemic restrictions in the UK have eased, allowing a semblance of normal life to return as restaurants and pubs fill up. But political fingering over the fallout from Brexit and the government’s handling of Covid-19 continues, while cultural issues, such as allegations of racism in the royal family made by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, continue to make the headlines. The latest controversy is over whether football players should kneel down to protest racism at the Euro 2020 tournament which started on Friday. England players who have made it in recent matches have been booed by some fans. GB News has indicated that it aims to tackle issues like this head-on. For months, Neil has been try to recruit Bombastic TV host Piers Morgan, a vocal critic of the so-called ‘awake’ culture who abruptly left ‘Good Morning Britain’ after criticizing Meghan earlier this year. “Canceling culture is insidious, it goes against everything we’ve stood for since the Enlightenment and that’s why it’s serious,” said Neil, who will host a regular segment titled “Woke Watch” on his show. GB News, told the Evening Standard. . Neil, a reporter with more than four decades of experience, said that GB News “will not be like Fox as long as they come from a hard right-wing disinformation fake news conspiracy program.” He noted that all UK broadcasters must adhere to strict regulatory standards on fairness and accuracy which does not exist in the United States. But the network will try to emulate the format of Fox News and MSNBC, focusing on the big personalities that the mainstays of the BBC, Sky News and ITV have historically avoided. “There’s no point in starting another news channel that does exactly what current incumbents are doing,” Neil said at the Financial Times’ Future of News event on Thursday. “You have to do something different.” Boosters say GB News will appeal to people who don’t see their concerns addressed by mainstream broadcasters. But even before the launch of the channel, it generates hindsight. The Stop Funding Hate advocacy group called for a boycott of the advertising using the hashtag #DontFundGBNews. “GB News’ aggressive positioning as an anti ‘wake-up call’ television channel is likely to cause continuing concern,” Richard Wilson, director of Stop Funding Hate, written in march . “In an age where brands have more choice than ever to advertise and not to advertise, many will no doubt wonder if GB News is a controversy to be drawn into. “ The commercial question Neil criticized the boycott effort by “warriors awakened.” But the ability of GB News to generate advertising revenue will be crucial. GB News has secured 60 million ($ 84.6 million) from investors, including Discovery, which agreed to a merger with CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia, and hedge fund titan Paul Marshall. Neil stressed that the network wanted to make money by its third or fourth year and could then expand into other national markets in Spain or Eastern Europe. But questions about its viability have grown since media mogul Rupert Murdoch officially abandoned plans launch a television news channel in the United Kingdom. Murdoch’s News UK said it determined such a channel made no financial sense following a review by US network veteran David Rhodes. Fox News was shot from the air in 2017 after failing to find an audience in the UK. “We determined at the start of this review that it was not commercially viable to launch a traditional news channel,” News UK chief executive Rebekah Brooks told employees in April. Gill Hind, TV analyst at Enders Analysis, said the decision not to launch a new channel “says a lot about the market” and could indicate that GB News will struggle to find an audience, even if it will be broadcast widely to audiences. United States. Kingdom. Barwise noted that News UK actually had key business advantages over GB News, as it could have pooled reporting and back-offices with its big three UK newspapers, The Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times. which lost 202 million ($ 285 million) in the fiscal year ended June 2020 and promote the channel through its products. So the fact that Murdoch has backed off again is “very telling,” Barwise said. His point of view: GB News is “clearly a political project”.







