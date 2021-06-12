Bollywood’s Latest ‘Nepotist’ Blue Eyed Boy Is Ballia Stranger

Contrary to popular belief, the so-called Bollywood nepotist’s newest blue-eyed boy is not a child star. He is a high-ranking foreigner from a distant village of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh – Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The 28-year-old actor, who wowed audiences and critics with a solid performance in his first film, “Gully Boy” (2019), has up to four big movies on the floors, all produced by three big banners, Yash Raj Films by Aditya Chopra, Dharma Productions by Karan Johar and Excel Entertainment by Farhan Akhtar-Rithesh Sidwani.

On top of that, he was signed to play the lead role, opposite Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. In Bollywood, an industry often accused of promoting the children of movie stars, it has indeed happened. But, as he realized, fame comes at a price.

Whenever Siddhant comes out of his Goregaon apartment in Mumbai, where he lives with his parents these days, his neighbors approach him to ask, “When are you moving? Baffled, he retorts with a smile: “Why should I?” I’m not going anywhere. Isn’t this the place where I have danced to Ganpati pandals all my life? “

Recognized by the film industry as a very promising talent, he had played rapper MC Sher in “Gully Boy,” the widely acclaimed Zoya Akhtar star of Ranveer Singh, which won him the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor award. . Since then, he has pocketed some of the highly anticipated films produced by the most prestigious brands. Many other filmmakers are in line waiting for his nod to their scripts.

But he can’t help but wonder why people, who have known him from childhood, expect him to leave the middle-class housing society after coming close to stardom. “I like the simple life and if I stop living such a life I won’t be able to emotion on the screen,” he told Outlook. “It’s just going to hold back my growth as an actor.”

This is why he does not want to leave the region where he grew up and settle in an upscale locality. But then, even if his neighbors stop harassing him, his newfound fame is highly unlikely to allow him to resume a normal life. From what’s already on his plate, he’s already a star.

In ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2′, Yashraj Films’ sequel to its 2005 hit, Siddhant shares screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee while he teams up with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey in the next venture. by Johar, still untitled, being directed by Shakun Batra. There are two other big ones – an action thriller ‘Yudhra’ with Malavika Mohanan and ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Katrina Kaif – from Excel Entertainment.

This is, without a doubt, quite a feat for someone who had until recently shared benches with hundreds of other fighters at the Aramnagar Hearing Center in Andheri, West Mumbai. Born in a small town in eastern Uttar Pradesh, he spoke only Bhojpuri when he landed in Mumbai in the late 1990s.

“I was born in Nagwa in Ballia district, better known as the birthplace of famous freedom fighter Mangal Pandey,” he says. “I spent my early childhood with my grandfather, a priest, in the village running around the sugar cane fields among cattle and horses, dipping Parle-G cookies in tea and watching Ramlila in the evening. “

Sidhhant had to leave his village when his father took him and his mother to Mumbai, where he worked as a chartered accountant. As he grew up, he was expected to follow in his father’s footsteps, but an audition for “Gully Boy” completely changed his world.

A few days after his release in February 2019, a new star was born but he was in no rush to embark on a signing session. Instead, he waited for the “right choices” to present themselves to him.

“When I auditioned for ‘Gully Boy’ and got his screenplay, I knew immediately he would be a good character, but not once did I expect people to love him so much.” , he said. “After the film was released, I was inundated with offers for leading roles but I refrained from signing a film immediately. I spent the next nine months waiting for the right project.

Siddhant’s patience paid off when top filmmakers came to hire him for their ambitious plans. He is now happy that his next films are different from each other, which will allow him to showcase his acting palette.

He says it wouldn’t have been possible if he had signed films left, right and center at the behest of some of his supporters who advised him to tap into the hype created by the success of Gully Boy.

“As an actor, I don’t just want to find my space, but define my space in the film industry,” he says. “I grew up watching Govinda’s films. At the same time, I have also kept an eye on the evolution of world cinema over the years. So I want to do something fulfilling, something fresh. It’s my vision, not the money or the glory it brings.

Nonetheless, he thinks his post-Gully Boy fame is like the fulfillment of an old dream. “I didn’t know what life had in store for me when Gully Boy came out. I wasn’t expecting much because I wasn’t even in the lead but at 19 I often dreamed that I would be signed by big banners such as Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions and Excel Entertainment to star. roles one day. Yet it was only a dream. I always understood the business of filmmaking and I knew from the start no one would invest money in a newcomer like me, so I continued to audition during a big hiatus, which eventually happened with Gully Boy, ”he says.

Although he worked in two web series, “Life Sahi Hai” and “Inside Edge” prior to the release of “Gully Boy,” he owes his success to Zoya Akhtar’s film, which was also the official entry for the film. ‘India at the Oscars. “First, it was the audience that loved me; then the greats in the industry noticed how much people loved me. They must have also felt the sincerity in me as an actor, ”he says.

However, it was not easy for Siddhant to gain the trust of the great filmmakers. He says he must have been rejected at over 100 auditions before Gully Boy. “I also lost opportunities to play with children on a number of occasions, but I remained confident in my abilities and never gave up. At the end of the day, people respect the talent that will never go out of style in this industry. “

By the way, Siddhant was locked up for Gully Boy just 25 days before the movie was released. So he didn’t have time to prepare for the role of a rapper. “I had no interest in hip-hop or rap but realized it was a chance to prove myself,” he says. “I knew I just had to step into the shoes of my character. Zoya (Akhtar) helped me a lot in my preparation in such a short time. By the time filming started, I couldn’t wait to go.

The coronavirus pandemic has since slowed things down in the film industry. Bunty Aur Babli’s release has been postponed, but the millennial star is busy reading scripts. But, unlike many celebrities, he doesn’t believe in being silent on a hot issue. He says that, like everyone else, celebrities also have the right to remain silent in a democracy if they so choose.

“Nonetheless, I think if something is wrong in the country, a celebrity who wields tremendous power and influence should speak up as that could help resolve the issue as soon as possible,” he said. .