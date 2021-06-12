Arcane release date, cast, synopsis, trailer, and more

When is Spiral: From the Book of Saw coming to Netflix? by DJ Rivera

League of Legends, we have some exciting news waiting for you! The animated series Esoteric, located in the same universe as League of Legends, is coming to Netflix soon, and you certainly won’t want to miss this highly anticipated new version of Netflix.

We’re going to receive some exhilarating action-packed scenes and incredible showdowns that will absolutely blow our minds.

Get excited as we tell you all to expect in the upcoming Netflix Original Series, Esoteric.

Arcane Release Date

While there is no official announcement yet regarding the release date of the animated series, it was announced during Netflix’s Geeked Week that the show will be released later this year in fall 2021!

Once we have more info on an official release date, we’ll be sure to keep you up to date with all of the latest, but until then, check out some more info on the series!

Arcane casting

An official distribution list has yet to be released, but we do know that the animated series will be produced and developed by Riot Games. Check out these amazing images posted on their Official Twitter.

Arcane synopsis

In an interview with series co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee, Geoff Keighley gave us a little insight into what the story will involve. He declares:

Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed basement of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League of Legends champions and the power that will tear them apart.

Looks like we’re going to have a great time! You can watch the full interview by delving deeper into the world of Esoteric, below:

Arcane trailer

Not only did we get a first glimpse of the awesome animation this series will have, but we also got a glimpse of what’s to come. How lucky are we ?! Check out this exclusive clip below.

We hope you are as excited as we are! Mark your calendars as a countdown to the first of Esoteric start now!