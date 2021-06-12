Bollywoods Aamir Khan to face chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand in COVID-19 charity match







Actor Aamir Khan

Image Credit: IANS

Aamir Khan will lead a host of Bollywood stars who will attempt to beat top chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand in a series of games to raise money for COVID-19. The COVID Checkmate – Celebrity Edition will see the five-time World Chess Champion take on 10 Indian celebrities and business leaders, including South Indian star Kiccha Sudeep, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, singer Arijit Singh and singer-songwriter Ananya Birla. Kiccha Sudeep

Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche / Gulf News

Other notable celebrities to play against Anand include cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Manu Kumar Jain MD of Xiaomi India, Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Prachura Padakannaya, CEO. Xcetra talent management. The simultaneous exhibition match will raise funds for the Akshaya Patra Foundation’s COVID-19 relief power efforts. Proceeds from the event will serve vulnerable communities who cannot afford to feed themselves as the devastating second wave of the pandemic grips India. Fans around the world can see the grandmaster among the biggest names in Bollywood via the Chess.com Indias YouTube channel. The event will take place on June 13 at 5 p.m. Indian time and will be broadcast live. Grand chess master Viswanathan Anand

Image Credit: AP

Despite being at the forefront of the international chess circuit, India has not received the recognition and prominence it deserves. Events like COVID Checkmate can draw the attention of the public and celebrities to the chess fraternity and thereby support social causes, Padakannaya said in a press release. Shridhar Venkat, CEO of Akshaya Patra, also thanked the film, business and sports fraternities for their help. It is heartwarming to see the pillars of both fields come together for a cause once again. I am extremely grateful to Viswanathan Anand and these distinguished celebrities and businessmen for understanding the gravity of the situation and for supporting Akshaya Patras COVID-19 relief efforts through this charity event. For those of you wondering if Bollywoods Mr. Perfectionist stands a chance against Anand, here’s a little nugget: Khan has been playing chess since he was six, which he mastered from his grandmother. This is also not the first time that Khan has faced Anand on a chessboard. The duo also played a charity match in 2015.

