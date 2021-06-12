Record Store Day 2021 offers a sign of hope for businesses working on their pandemic rebound





Vinyl might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about the impacts of the pandemic, but for some business owners, that’s it. This Saturday, the first of two Record Store Days held this year, offers a sign of hope to independent businesses trying to recover from some of the darkest days they have known.

Record Store Day is a global event to “celebrate and share the unique culture that surrounds nearly 1,400 independent record stores in the United States and thousands of similar stores around the world”. according to the organizers

The first Record Store Day took place on April 19, 2008 and has been for a single day dedicated to exclusive vinyl releases only available in participating record stores. It often offers performances, barbecues and artist meetings.

Due to the pandemic, the celebrations were very different last year. Record Store Day has been divided into three “drops” in August, September and October instead of the typical one-day celebration that takes place earlier in the year. This year, the celebrations will have fewer restrictions, but will still be a little different from those that took place before the pandemic. Record Store Day is divided into two drops this time – June 12 and July 17. A growing trend Despite the closure of many record stores in 2020, last year was the most important year for vinyl album sales in the past three decades, according to MRC Data, which has been electronically tracking sales since 1991. Vinyl sales rose 46% to 27.5 million copies sold in 2020, MRC Data told CNN. This is despite an overall decline in album sales, which include digital and CDs, compared to 2019 figures. Last year, vinyl sales exceeded CD sales for the first time since the 1980s. Business owners have told CNN they can switch to selling online during the lockdown, nothing like physically going to the store and getting their hands on a record. Celebrate recovery This month’s Record Store Day drop comes as many stores are reopening in line with state easing restrictions. Jon Lambert, the owner of Princeton Disc Swap in Princeton, New Jersey, told CNN he has been celebrating every day since his store was able to reopen in June 2020. He said his store’s 40th anniversary fell the day before non-essential services were shut down by the ‘State of New Jersey in March 2020. “My celebration was basically popping a bottle of champagne and putting all of the employees I had except two on leave,” he said. “It was the most devastating day I have ever had – letting these people go.” While the store was able to reopen last June, restrictions were still in place. It made it difficult to celebrate Record Store Day, but there are some innovations that have come a long way. Lambert said his store used a warehouse next door and a canopy to set up tables outside, allowing people to socially distance themselves and wait on the sidewalk instead of packing their bags in the store, which would have more of 100 people at a time inside on a normal Store Day record. But Lambert said even though he didn’t have the capacity restrictions he had last year, he planned to keep some of the exterior elements for guest convenience. For California Amoeba music , it is not as usual either. There will be no guest DJs or celebrity appearances. Co-owner Jim Henderson told CNN the focus is on sales this year and “giving people the ability to really enjoy shopping and connect with music.” Amoeba, which has branches in Berkeley, Hollywood and San Francisco, had to close for several months last year and celebrated Record Store Day online. While Amoeba still has some limitations in place, Henderson said he expects a “vacation-like atmosphere.” “It’s not quite normal Record Store Day yet, but we know it’s happening. We’re getting there,” he said.

