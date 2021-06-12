Disney World Makes Masks Optional for Full Vaccines: The Latest at Disney Parks

Disney Parks



Disney has finally reopened its iconic original theme park,Disneylandin California, and announced a June 17 opening date forDisneyland Paris.Disney had closed its global theme parks indefinitely due to the rapid spread of COVID-19[female[feminine early 2020, starting with Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneylandin January of last year. The Tokyo Disney Resort followed at the end of February 2020, with Disneyland Paris,Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Disney World in Orlando, Florida, closing on March 12, 2020.

Here’s when Disneyland Paris can reopen – and what’s going on at Disneyland,disney world,Tokyo disney,Shanghai DisneylandandHong-Kong Disneyland.

Disneyland Paris: Reopening on June 17, 2021

Disneyland Paris: initially reopened July 15 to Oct. 15 29, 2020

Disneyland Paris will reopen on June 17, including the new Cars Road Trip attraction at Walt Disney Studios Park, as well as Disney’s Newport Bay Club Hotel and the Disney Village shopping and dining area.

Transported in a Cars-themed version of a Route 66 road trip, guests will experience local natural wonders such as The World’s Largest Lugnut and Cars-tastrophe Canyon, while meeting popular characters such as Lightning McQueen and Mater, ”said Disneyland Paris on its new Cars attraction.

On June 21, Disney’s Hotel New York: The Art of Marvel will open, with the resort being decorated with a Marvel theme.

The two theme parks atDisneyland Paris initially reopened on July 15, 2020, but French parksclosed again on October 29 in accordance with the new directionsfollowing another wave of COVID-19 cases across the continent. Disneyland Paris had hoped to reopen from December 19 to January 3 to celebrate the holidays, but remained closed. The next plan was to reopen on February 13, but that was pushed back to April 2 – and was pushed back to June.

Disney World: masks now optional for fully vaccinated



Disney world: reopening on July 11, 2020

Disney reopened Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11, with Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15. the Orlando Disney Parks have a new reservation systemat limiting capacity, and the fireworks and parades were suspended. disney world resorts and hotels began to reopen at the end of June 2020, while theDisney Springs shopping and dining area reopenedMay 20.

Until 2021, Disney World has relaxed its COVID measures. Disney announced on May 12 it’s gradually remove social distancing requirements from Disney World in outdoor spaces. It will maintain the 6 foot requirement only in indoor restaurants, stores and areas where customers can remove their masks. Since May 15, it has becomepossibility to wear masks outside and the pool decks, and on June 11, Disney World announced masks are optional for fully vaccinated customers, except on the monorail, Disney buses and the Skyliner.

Disney World announced that it start using iPhones and Apple watches as park tickets later this year with the Florida resort turns 50 in October.

Read more: Disney World unveils new Boo Bash Halloween party

Disney



Disneyland: full reopening on June 15

Disneyland: reopening on April 30, 2021

Undernew direction of the theme park in Californiaissued on March 5, Disneyland reopened on April 30, but is currently capped at a maximum capacity of 35%, with only residents of California allowed to enter the parks. California goesremove the level system on June 15, which means that everyone can then visit the parks.

The Avengers campus opened on June 4.

You can readeverything about the reopening of Disneyland here.

Disney



Hong Kong Disneyland is open

Hong Kong Disneyland: reopening from June 18 to July 15 and from September 25 to December 15. 2; reopened again on February 19

Hong-Kong Disneylandreopened on June 18, 2020, with reduced capacity, reinforced sanitary measures and a new reservation system – but thenclosed again on July 15 after peak in coronavirus casesIn the region. thethe theme park reopened on September 25, but remained closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays and required an advanceonline reservations.

Hong Kong Disneyland was forced to close for the third time on December 2due to an upsurge in cases. “As required by the government and in line with prevention efforts in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland Park is temporarily closed,” the park said. “We are in close contact with health authorities and the government regarding the situation and will announce a reopening date once they determine it is desirable.”

Disney Parks thenreopened Hong Kong Disneyland on February 19continue the park’s 15th anniversary celebrations. Hong Kong Disneyland isopen five daysone week, remaining closed Tuesdays and Thursdays. To attend, you can make a reservation seven days before your arrival – or nine days if you’re a theme park Magic Access Platinum member. You will also need to undergo a temperature check, wear a face mask and scan the “LeaveHomeSafe” QR code.



Tokyo Disney Resort is open

Tokyo Disney: reopening on July 1, 2020

Disney Parks announced on June 23 that it would be opening of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea on July 1.

the Tokyo disney resort said on June 4 that the opening date of the Tokyo Disneyland major expansion area will be determined once the situation can be assessed after the two parks reopen. Beauty and the Beast themed area and Baymax ride – was originally scheduled to start opening on April 15, 2020.

Disneyland Shanghai is open

Disneyland Shanghai: reopening on May 11, 2020

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on May 5 that theShanghai Park would reopen on Monday, May 11. He hasattendance limits, a reservation system to access the park, an entrance control system, social distancing requirements, tape markings keeping guests at bay during queues for rides, masks, temperature checks, contact tracing, and government-required health procedures. It increased the capacity of the park from 30% to 50% on August 24 and also restarted its fireworks display.

Shanghai began opening restaurants and stores on March 9 at Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, requiring all guests to undergo temperature control, present a green Shanghai QR health code in restaurants, constantly wear a mask and “maintain respectful social distances at all times. ”

