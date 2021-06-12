“Child labor robs children of their childhood” – says Ayushmann Khurrana: Bollywood News





Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is a thought leader who aims to bring about constructive and positive change in society with his progressive artists and conversation starters. Ayushmann, voted one of the most influential people in the world by TIME magazine, was recently named UNICEF Celebrity Advocate for its global Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC) campaign. On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labor, young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana underlines how this practice is a total violation of children’s rights and must be stopped immediately. Ayushmann says: Child labor robs children of their childhood and is a total violation of their rights. COVID-19 has made children, especially girls and migrant children, more vulnerable, putting them at increased risk. The closure of schools, the increase in violence in the home, the death of parents, the loss of jobs within families push children into child labor. According to the 2011 Indian census, there are 10.1 million economically active children in the 5-14 age group (5.6 million boys and 4.5 million girls). Children in the unorganized informal sector, including domestic work, remain largely invisible and are therefore not fully covered by official data. They are employed because they are cheaper to hire and flexible to the employer’s requirements and do not know their rights. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic and labor market shock have a huge impact on people’s lives and livelihoods. Unfortunately, children are often the first to suffer from it. What started as a health crisis has taken the form of a full-fledged humanitarian / socio-economic crisis and an even bigger crisis for children. School closures have disproportionately affected children who already face barriers to accessing education; including children with disabilities, students living in remote areas, children of migrant workers or those whose families have lost income due to job loss. Many children do not have access to online education or smartphones. So, for many, this crisis has resulted in little or no education or further lag behind their peers. Children from these poor and disadvantaged households are now at greater risk of dropping out of school and being forced into child labor, child marriage or trafficking. The economic downturn due to lockdowns and other preventative measures against COVID has resulted in significant job losses. This, in turn, is expected to have a negative impact on the lives of the most vulnerable children. When parents and caregivers fall ill or die, children are forced to take on some of their roles, including domestic work and earning responsibilities. Carers of children, especially girls, are at higher risk of contracting the disease from caring for sick parents and at higher risk of dropping out of school and entering labor unpaid children. Ayushmann and UNICEF have come together to prevent the exploitation of children and urge people to be aware of these issues. He said: Join hands to prevent this from happening. Advocacy for social protection schemes for the poorest families; Emphasize that all children must return to school safely when they reopen; Dial ChildLine 1098 if you see a child in distress. READ ALSO: The future of humanity depends on coexistence with nature – Ayushmann Khurrana explained how his trip to the northeast opened his eyes BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

