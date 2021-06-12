Raj Kundra slams ex-wife Kavita after her viral video Shilpa Shetty, says she had an affair with her sister’s husband | Bollywood

Businessman Raj Kundra broke his silence over an old video interview with his ex-wife Kavita. In the interview, Kavita blamed Raj’s wife, actor Shilpa Shetty, for their divorce. Raj has again denied the allegations and also revealed what he says are the real reasons for their marriage ending.

Raj Kundra said Kavita had an affair with her sister’s husband when they lived in London. He added that she had been paid “thousands of pounds” for the interviews against Shilpa Shetty and that he had not been able to meet her daughter, who was only 40 days old at the time of their separation.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said: “We were living in a house with my mom, dad and sister and her husband had moved from India to try to settle in the UK. She got very close to my ex-brother-in-law spending more and more time with him, especially when I was on a business trip. A lot of my family members and even my driver would say we feel something fishy between these two and I would never believe it. I gave my ex-wife the benefit of the doubt. “

He said his sister and husband later moved to India, but found that Kavita was still talking to his brother-in-law. He discovered a secret cell phone that she hid in the bathroom and discovered the messages she was sending him. “I remember how heartbroken I was and how I cried and cried thinking about what I had done to deserve this. I called and told my pregnant sister that the phone number was Kavita’s second secret phone and I was going to drop her off at her house and that was the end of it for me, she could decide what she wanted to do, “he said.

As his sister decided to stay with her husband and give their relationship another chance, Raj decided to part ways with his wife. He said that although her “demands were less known about her flaws” during the divorce, she later increased them after learning that Raj was dating Shilpa.

He said he was no longer in contact with his ex-wife. Because his sister was also involved in the case, he decided not to reveal the details of Kavita’s case to the media when she first gave the interview. He said even Shilpa agreed with his decision. “It was very hard on Shilpa and I know how upset she was, but she also understood the situation I was in. She really supported me during this emotional time in my life. She always made it stand out. the best of me. I’m grateful to God for such an amazing woman. I had to do good karma to get through hell marriage to finding my true soul mate, “he said about by Shilpa.

In the interview with the Daily Mail, Kavita said: “I look at the pictures of them together and I think she is with my husband, she is living my life. While I was trying to rebuild our marriage he was talking constantly from Shilpa, as if it didn’t matter what happened to us because he had found someone better, smarter and more famous than I. Now he started pestering me for a divorce. asked him if he was considering marrying someone else but he avoided the question. “

Raj had denied the allegations and apologized to Shilpa and his family. Shilpa, too, reacted to Kavita’s statements saying, “She knew full well that I didn’t even know her husband when she left him.”

Raj and Kavita married in 2003 and divorced in 2006. Raj married Shilpa in 2009 and they have two children.