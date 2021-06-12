Sophia Bush Plans To ‘Reclaim’ One Tree Hill With New Podcast | Entertainment





Sophia Bush wants to get One Tree Hill back with her new podcast. The 38-year-old actress teamed up with Hilarie Burton-Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz to reminisce about their time on the beloved CW teen soap opera on a new podcast called Drama Queens, after hearing stories from people watching the emission during lockdown amid the covid19 pandemic. She said: “Quarantine hit and I was parading like everyone else. And the number of people posting about how, in this really scary time at the start of the pandemic, they were starting One Tree Hill all over again, really kind of like. success I was like, this show has something magical about it. It really feels always green to so many people. And after Sophia, Hilarie, and several other cast members have come forward over the years to discuss inappropriate behavior that allegedly took place on the set of the show, Sophia has now said that she is eager to take back control. She added: So let’s be very clear, it’s great to produce this podcast together. We’re like, ‘Oh, who’s in charge? We are responsible. Yes. We are responsible and that’s great. I love it. I like a recovery. “ The trio have vowed to discuss their allegations of misconduct, many of which relate to series creator Mark Schwann, but they also say they won’t ruin everything and will also look back on their highlights from the series. Bethany said: “We’re moving forward to where we are now, and looking back and reliving the memories. There’s going to be a lot of frank talk about what we’ve been through, but we’re not trying to be like Jerry Springer. and garbage everything. We loved our show. We love what we’re doing now. “ While Hilarie added in a joint interview with People magazine: “I don’t embarrass anyone. It’s a person-to-person thing. But what I think is great and what I want to serve as example, it is to resume work it is legitimately ours. We work a lot as young people and we are not responsible for the actions of others. And so, getting back that thing that belongs to us and that we were passionate about when we were 22, 23 is a stimulating thing to do as a grown woman now. One Tree Hill premiered on the WB in 2003 and aired its last episode in 2012. The Drama Queens podcast is hosted by iHeartRadio and will premiere on June 21.

