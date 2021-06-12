Celebrate Bollywood Style Gin Day With These Quick Gin Cocktails





On World Gin Day, try these recipes to spice up your weekend. Drinks include Gangs of Wassepur, Genda Phool, bottled GIN-NIE, Aaj pink hai pani pani and Pudin hara Ginito. So what are you waiting for? Celebrate InternationalGinDay with these Bollywood-style cocktails from Hitchki’s mixologist Sonali Mullick. PUDIN HARA GINITO AB SAFAR HOGA AUR BHI SUHANA Gin + Kala Namak + Lemon + Pet ka Firemen Pudin Hara Ginito Ab Safar Hoga Aur Bhi Suhana Ingredients: 60 ml of gin 3 drops of Pudin Hara liquid 2 g of black salt 1 g of salt 15 sprigs of mint 4 lime wedges 20 ml of sugar syrup 60 ml of soda 60 ml of pixie 100 g ice cream Method: Mix, shake and serve topped with Soda / Sprite Glass and garnish: Pilsner glass; Dehydrated lime wheel and Pudin Hara pearls WASSEYPUR GANGS Gin + Bloodbath + Vapors and Beta Tumse Na Ho Paayega Cocktail Gangs de Wasseypur Ingredient: 120 ml of gin 60 ml rose syrup 25 ml lime juice 30 g of ginger 250 g dry ice 200 g ice cream For the mousse: 2 g of legal textura 30 ml rose syrup 240 ml of water Method: Mix and shake and cover with foam Glass and garnish: Base with dry ice AAJ ROSE HAI PANI..PANI Gin + Kaffir Lime + Honey Singh + Pho2 Meri Kheech Aaj Pink Hai Pani … Pani cocktail Ingredients: 60 ml of gin 4 kaffir leaves 15 ml lime juice 15 ml of sugar syrup 20 ml butterfly pea flower tea 100 g ice cream Method: Mix and shake and strain into glass. Float Butterfly Pea Flower Tea Glass and garnish: Cut glass; Dehydrated orange wheel cut with kaffir leaves GIN-NIE IN A BOTTLE Cooked Cocktail – Roasted Dill + Gin Gin-Nie in a cocktail bottle Ingredients: 90 ml of gin 20 ml of sugar syrup 20 ml lime juice 20 g dill leaves 2 mg of mace 10 slices of Maltese orange 10 pineapple slices 25 ml of cantaloupe syrup 100 g ice cream Method: Take the pan and heat. Add the dill leaves, mace and gin, flambé then add the pineapple juice. Now pour the mixture into a cocktail shaker, add the cantaloupe syrup, lime juice, sugar syrup and shake well with ice. Double strain the mixture into a 180 ml bottle. Take a glass fish bowl with ice, an orange slice, a pineapple slice and dill leaves. Tilt the 180 ml bottle upside down inside the glass of the fishbowl. Glass and garnish: Glass fish bowl 180 ml bottle Pineapple slice Orange slice Dill leaves GENDA PHOOL Marigold + Gin + Sweet and Sour Mix Genda Phool Cocktail Ingredient: 60 ml of gin 6 pieces orange marigold flower 15 ml lime juice 20 ml of sugar syrup 100 g ice cream Method: Mix the marigold vigorously in a shaker, add all the ingredients and shake well, strain twice into a glass with ice and garnish with the marigold flower Glass and garnish: Martini or Hurricane glass; Marigold flower

