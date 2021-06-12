Why is Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan trending on Twitter? Here’s everything you need to know about Bollywood drama







Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image Credit: Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan

Bollywood boycotts are nothing new on social media, but the current outcry puts Kareena Kapoor Khan at the center of a Twitter storm. On Saturday, #BoycottKareenaKhan was gaining momentum in India with several visits to the microblogging site calling the Bollywood actress for charging 120 million rupees to play Sita in a film based on the Indian epic, Ramayan. Several others also objected to the fact that she was being considered for the role of Sita, who was the wife of the Hindu deity Ram, while she was married to a person of a different religion in real life; Kapoor Khan is married to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and the couple have two children. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

Image Credit: Provided

Twitter user Arpita Chatterjeep posted: Kareena Kapoor Khan will charge a huge amount for the role of Sita. #BoycottKareenaKhan And we should also #BoycottTheProducer and the director of the film who are planning her for the role of Mata Sita [Mother Sita]. Why will people of different religions play such characters !! Sourav Jha wrote: Bollywood can only play with our emotions, nothing else. So be careful. #BoycottBollywood #BoycottKareenaKhan. Ashutosh Dubey posted: #BoycottKareenaKhan because RT if you also think #KanganaRanaut can play Mata Sita better than Kareena Khan! Support this! Meanwhile, Gaurav Goel, who claims to be the spokesperson for an Indian political party, also wrote: Timur was the invader and was originally from Afghanistan. #BoycottezKareenaKhan. Taimur, Kareena Kapoor’s son with his younger brother

Image Credit: Instagram / KareenaKapoorKhan

The Timur is his tweet in reference to Kapoor Khan’s eldest son, Taimur Ali Khan, who is four years old. Goels’ tweet refers to the outcry that followed Taimur’s birth with several people in India opposing on behalf of the child and making death threats against him and his famous parents. User Sonika Sharma also objected to Kapoor Khan marrying Khan, who divorced his first wife, Amrita Singh. A lady who got married to a person who left his wife … How can she play the role of our Sita maa ???? Never acceptable. The hubbub erupted after news broke last week that the Kapoor Khan was vying to play Sita, who is a revered figure in India. Interestingly, news of his portrayal of the on-screen character has already been refuted by the filmmaker writing the narrative. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image Credit: GN Archives

Entertainment portal Spotboye asked writer K Vijayendra Prasad about Kapoor Khan being considered for the new project, which is being led by Alaukik Desai, and his response was: No, no, no. Citing another source close to the project, the portal added: Kareena is not suited to the role at all. It must have been okay with some marketing brains somewhere to suggest that she is playing Sita while her husband is playing Ravan in another project. Plus, the hefty fees she’s supposedly charged for a role that wasn’t offered to her seem impressive but far-fetched in this time of economic recession. Kapoor Khan’s husband tries out the role of Ravan, the demon king who kidnaps Sita, for the upcoming Bollywood film Adipurush.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos