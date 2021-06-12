Celebrities fallen out of favor

Success and failure are never permanent in any area of ​​life, including Bollywood. Some continue to achieve and maintain a level of fame, while others do not. There can be many factors for the latter and there are many examples in the film industry. Here are some celebrities who have been successful at one point, but their careers have taken a plunge.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya – Abhijeet was one of the greatest singers of the 90s with several hits. After a few years however, he began to speak publicly against Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He also seemed arrogant in his interviews. Slowly he stopped receiving song offers and he’s mostly in the news these days for his bizarre statements.

Fardeen Khan – Son of Feroz Khan, Fardeen won the Filmfare Best Debut Award for his first film and went on to be part of several commercially successful films. However, he was arrested in 2001 for possession of cocaine and the case dragged on for years. It affected his reputation and he left Bollywood in 2010.

Shakti Kapoor – Shakti Kapoor was one of the most respected players in the industry. But his reputation was forever tarnished when a 2005 TV spy operation in India revealed he was involved in the casting. Shakti Kapoor has now become synonymous with bad behavior and flirtation.

Vivek Oberoi – Vivek made a promising debut with RGV’s “Company” and had an interesting lineup of films. But after a press conference, his career took a turn for the worse. Vivek mentioned Salman Khan during the press conference and how the latter assaulted and threatened him. After that, Vivek claims the industry turned on him overnight.