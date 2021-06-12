Entertainment
Riz Ahmed launches new initiative to represent Muslim mediaExBulletin
Document / AMPAS via Getty Images
Muslims are very rarely portrayed in movies, and when they are, it’s usually like a stereotypical terrorist, what Oscar nominated actor Riz Ahmed calls a “dangerous trope.” Having expressed himself on this question for several years, he is looking for concrete data. Now he has it. This week, the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California released the report it had requested. It’s titled Gone and Slandered: The Reality of Muslims in Popular Global Films.
USC researchers combed through 200 popular films from the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand from 2017 to 2019. They found that only six of them had a Muslim. in a lead role, and only one of them was a woman. Of the nearly 9,000 speaking parties, less than two percent were Muslims. And there are none in animated films.
“Being faced with the tough statistics themselves was kind of shocking how bad it was,” Ahmed told NPR. “Just the extent of the erasure of Muslims, the extent in particular of the erasure of black Muslims and Muslim women, it was really shocking.”
The report cites several examples, including the film Bombay Hotel, which presented Muslims as terrorists. Movies such as Aladdin depicted Muslim figures only in the past. Other films have portrayed Muslims as outsiders or subservient to white characters. In Wonder Woman 1984, Sameer’s character had to play a stereotype to overtake a group of Nazis. He later complains about his limited opportunities. “Not everyone becomes what they want to be all the time,” he tells the superhero. “Me? I’m an actor. I love acting.”
Ahmed and the Inclusion Initiative also worked on the study with The Pillars Fund, a foundation for Muslims in the United States. The group’s co-founder and chairman, Kashif Shaikh, said that while the Muslim community is racially and ethnically diverse, it is rarely shown that way in movies. He said Hollywood created and reinforced dangerous portrayals.
“When you constantly portray Muslims as terrorists, it has consequences,” Shaikh says. “It’s easy … to dehumanize us now.”
Youtube
Shaikh says his group doesn’t necessarily only call for positive portrayals, but he argues for more Muslim roles with nuance. This includes more LGBTQ or disabled roles, like Riz Ahmed’s character in the 2019 film. The sound of metal.
In a video advertising the USC study, Ahmed said he was one of the few Muslim actors to play “non-Muslim or little Muslim” Hollywood roles.
“I wonder if I’m the exception to the rule, what must be the rule about people like me?” What should be the unwritten rule about Muslims, a quarter of the world’s population and their place in our histories, our culture and their place in our society, if any? “
Ahmed remembers being questioned at an airport after appearing in the film The road to Guantanamo.
“I stepped back when that MI5 agent said ‘have you become an actor to advance the Muslim struggle?’” He recalls, saying he would much rather act rather than be an actor. poster for that number. But he says he realized later that he had to speak.
“Maybe I became an actor to be seen and portrayed with empathy and dignity, to be seen as fully human as much as any other character.”
The report includes a “master plan” for the inclusion of Muslims: solutions for film studios, film schools and philanthropic organizations. The Pillars Fund awards a new scholarship to Muslim artists. Ahmed also teams up with Mahershala Ali, Ramy Youssef, Sana Amanat, Karim Amer, Rosa Attab, Nida Manzoor and Jehane Noujaim. They challenge film companies to strike deals with Muslim creators and “do away” with old tropes.
This story was edited for radio by Rose Friedman and adapted for the web by Rose Friedman and Mandalit del Barco.
