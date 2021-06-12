19 Most Popular Memes Templates and HILARIOUS The Family Man Season 2; which one is your favorite? : Bollywood News





The first season of The family man released in September 2019 and in no time, gained immense popularity. The brilliant writing and well-engraved characters along with the bravery performances made the web series a favorite with viewers. Usually web shows make waves but over time the euphoria wears off. The family man turned out to be an exception. His popularity has never waned and it’s all thanks to his memes! Season 1’s brilliant cliffhanger ending also made everyone wait. The family man season 2 holding his breath. The series took a long time to arrive; it was due out on February 12, 2021. But due to numerous issues, it finally released last Friday, June 4, on Amazon Prime. Thankfully, it turned out to be as exciting as Season 1. And as expected, in no time at all, his memes were flooding the internet and even went viral. A few dialogue like Muthu saying: Don’t make eye contact, keep walking was definitely worthy of a shot and something almost every viewer knew as they watched the show that it would be picked up again. Moreover, the mysterious character of Chellam (Uday Mahesh) was such that he was bound to become a topic of discussion. But several others like Beta paap lagega tujhe and also scenes of Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) and JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi) caught red-handed at Rajis (Samantha Akkineni) or Atharv (Vedant Sinha) playing the trumpet also went viral and this was not expected. But then, unpredictability thrives in the world of memes and that’s what makes it so special! After carefully going through various memes templates, Bollywood Hungama ultimately selected the top 19. Feel free to use them to add fun and tadka while communicating on social networks! Also let us know in the comments section which one is your favorite and if there is any of your favorite memes that is not on our list. Also read: SCOOP: Manoj Bajpayees’ pay for The Family Man Season 3 will be around. Rs. 20-22 crores BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

