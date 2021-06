It’s the “second Saturday” downtown – Urbana Daily Citizen

Businesses in downtown Urbana have special events scheduled for the second Saturday of each month in hopes of attracting more people. These “Second Saturdays” include extended hours for shopping and dining, entertainment, food trucks, vendors and more. “One of the reasons we added ‘the second Saturday’ is to bring people back downtown to shop and promote local produce,” said Tina Knotts, owner of Let’s Eat Cake. “Downtown events strengthen community and camaraderie while supporting local small businesses. A win-win. People are more comfortable going out now with the restrictions lifted, she said. They “travel more, enjoy outdoor events and road trips near their homes,” Knotts said. “We were stable thanks to COVID, we found that people still wanted to celebrate special occasions,” Knotts said. “But the order size was smaller. “After COVID, we are back to normal,” she continued. “I think people are excited to come out now that all the mandates are up and the size of the parties is growing.” Knotts said many downtown businesses have invited vendors and food trucks to set up outside their storefronts to add additional interest. For evening entertainment, the Wright Brothers 3 band will perform at Legacy Park in the plaza. She said her baking theme would be lemon items. “We will have lemon shakeups up front. We will be offering additional lemon items, baked goods and lemon desserts. “ While some businesses have struggled to keep their doors open during the pandemic, others have discovered new ideas for continuing to generate income. Amy Forrest, owner of In Good Taste Market, opened her store in March 2021, a year after the pandemic quarantine. Forrest has been a caterer for 15 years and has been affected by the pandemic at a high level. “When the pandemic hit, we were pretty much shut down,” she said. “We have lost most of our catering staff and are trying to rebuild. “ Forrest said their business survived on its take-out dinner services. “They are definitely our number one seller,” she said. Sara Kerns, owner of Guild Galleries, explained why “Second Saturdays” are important to the community. Kerns said after the pandemic: “Nothing was normal. We had to close, but we tried to do some extra things here at the store. We got tangled up and promoted via social media. “Since we’ve been here for 46 years we’ve seen a lot of businesses come and go. We’ve always believed that the more we have, the better, ”Kerns said. “We have a great selection and great places to eat.” Let’s East Cake owner Tina Knotts is getting ready for today’s “Second Saturday” event. Shopping local is a theme Contact Anna Gaertner at [email protected]







