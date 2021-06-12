Entertainment
Bollywood actors Sunil Grover and Ranvir Shorey in their new OTT series ‘Sunflower’ – News
Fancy an offbeat OTT tariff to watch in a burst? Check Sunflower, where the eccentrics of a typical middle-class Indian housing company in Mumbai find themselves caught up in a mysterious murder investigation, but wait, there is more to the story than it seems! Starring Ranvir Shorey and Sunil Grover in key roles, the trailer for this ZEE5 Global platform original series features comedian and actor Grover moving further away from what he’s best known for (skits hilarious and stand-up televisions). In his darkly comedic turn as Sonu Singh, a resident of the “Sunflower” housing company who comes to the attention of a police inspector (Shorey) in charge of a murder investigation, Grover’s performance is both engaging and disturbing, leaving you to see him as both innocent and suspicious. Did he do it? Why else is he behaving so strangely?
Meanwhile, Shorey’s stern-looking bespectacled cop with slicked back hair and a robotic, deadpan interrogation style is sure to raise eyebrows; the actor played a policeman twice earlier – in Rangbaaz and Suitcase – but insists it was a new direction for him.
City timetables caught up with the talented duo on Zoom for a discussion on Sunflower.
Grover reveals that he decided to sign for the series after reading the “interesting” script by director Vikas Bahl, on whose instructions he even lost a little weight (8 kilos) for the offbeat role, and took part in readings, workshop and discussions to approach Sonu’s play in the required manner.
As someone renowned for his comedic talent, how different was this role from anything he had done before?
“Sonu displays features of comedy. But that’s a character’s point of view; it’s not about creating a caricature or sketches, which is what I’m best known for. The approach was for the character to be in real space. In fact, the hard part was being innocent. Over time, I lost my innocence. It was therefore a question of returning to this innocence and not in a pretentious way, of understanding it in the true sense.
Grover admits he had to “go back” to channel certain emotions into the character. “I enjoyed the process of playing Sonu, and there were a few things I could relate to – he’s an aspirant, he’s a little vulnerable. Sometimes I feel like I’m like that too; you know, you feel lonely and you have no one to share things with. So I went through this phase a bit. But for a few emotions like innocence, I had to do a bit of homework and it took a while to get there.
In the rabbit hole ‘
Shorey, who recently made an impact in powerful films like Sonchiriya and Average English, says he loved the script of Sunflower for its motley crew of bizarre characters and the chaos that ensues in a murder investigation.
“What attracted me to the role was when I read the script I felt there was a very Alice in Wonderland vibe. It was like this typical housing company. where you just walk in – and you kind of go down the rabbit hole and find these weird characters. In that mix comes this investigator, for the cat and mouse game between all the characters and the police. He’s himself a little weird and adds to the chaos that is ‘Sunflower’, basically. “
The residents of the company are determined to make Sunflower “the best company” – Ashish Vidyarthi’s character makes this statement in the trailer – a business that obviously stops once the murder investigation begins.
Grover believes this aspect of the show reflects reality in a way – how living in a housing society involves abiding by many rules and regulations, some of which are irrelevant, damaging, or just plain weird. “The idea is to make Sunflower a typical ‘cultural’ Indian society, the kind we’ve all struggled with (in real life). When I moved to Mumbai, I had to face some problems; I was asked if I was single, or actor, or aspiring actor! They do not allow people to enter easily and potential residents face many problems. So they keep an eye on everything that is going on in the company and it is these assumptions about how a company can best function that are described very well in the series.
Another kind of cop
Grover displays a great sense of comedic timing even offscreen, his self-mockery being a refreshing change from many other stars. It was interesting to note the jokes between the two actors during our interview.
When Shorey said that one of the reasons he accepted the role in Sunflower was Sunil’s involvement, the latter jokingly replied: “All of these reasons are secondary reasons, the main reason is that he was paid very well for the show.”
Shorey developed his role as a cop in Sunflower and why this character was different from his two previous depictions of a man in uniform. “It becomes a bit of a challenge too because I have already played a policeman in another series for ZEE5 called Rangbaaz, I did another movie that went pretty well recently called Suitcase, so what you are seeing is the tendency to make the policeman character either a very generic character or a caricature. The challenge is to make the policeman less accessory. He can be a police officer but they (in different roles) are different human beings, in different time and space. Sunflower is to create a native cop from this story rather than others I’ve played before.
A mysterious murder that is more than just a thriller, mixed with elements of dark humor, is not always an easy storyline to portray. What did the two actors learn from the experience, regarding their profession?
Shorey says the biggest lesson he has put into practice is to “trust the director.”
“Over time you realize that as an actor you are selfish and focus on your own character, but it’s the director who tells the story and gets the big picture. . And as in Sunflower, many stories have a very nuanced flavor, so what Vikas Bahl tries to create in Sunflower again is a very nuanced thing – as I mentioned, there’s this crazy world where there’s a slight subtext of surrealism going on with the murder mystery. So, I think when you try to do something like that, you have to learn to trust the director, more than your interpretation of the writing.
Grover thinks the most important thing to remember is to deal with people. “You should ask yourself this question: would I be excited to go on set the next morning? I think that’s something that’s going to stay with me – the amount of fun I had with the people I worked with; they know their job well, they are passionate about what they do and they all work towards one goal – to put on the show well and happily and create a great atmosphere on set. So that’s something I learned from the show – that you have to work with a team that you’re comfortable with. “
He hopes audiences will get both entertainment and “a few messages here and there” from Sunflower. “It should be worth people’s time and there is a bit of freshness in the storytelling; if you think it’s just a thriller, there’s a twist in there. You will know when you watch the show.
Shorey signs off with, “I think Sunflower is like a trip to the rabbit hole. Hope people enjoy the ride!
Sunflower is now streaming on ZEE5.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]