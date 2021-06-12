Bollywood actors Sunil Grover and Ranvir Shorey in their new OTT series ‘Sunflower’ – News

Fancy an offbeat OTT tariff to watch in a burst? Check Sunflower, where the eccentrics of a typical middle-class Indian housing company in Mumbai find themselves caught up in a mysterious murder investigation, but wait, there is more to the story than it seems! Starring Ranvir Shorey and Sunil Grover in key roles, the trailer for this ZEE5 Global platform original series features comedian and actor Grover moving further away from what he’s best known for (skits hilarious and stand-up televisions). In his darkly comedic turn as Sonu Singh, a resident of the “Sunflower” housing company who comes to the attention of a police inspector (Shorey) in charge of a murder investigation, Grover’s performance is both engaging and disturbing, leaving you to see him as both innocent and suspicious. Did he do it? Why else is he behaving so strangely?

Meanwhile, Shorey’s stern-looking bespectacled cop with slicked back hair and a robotic, deadpan interrogation style is sure to raise eyebrows; the actor played a policeman twice earlier – in Rangbaaz and Suitcase – but insists it was a new direction for him.

City timetables caught up with the talented duo on Zoom for a discussion on Sunflower.

Grover reveals that he decided to sign for the series after reading the “interesting” script by director Vikas Bahl, on whose instructions he even lost a little weight (8 kilos) for the offbeat role, and took part in readings, workshop and discussions to approach Sonu’s play in the required manner.

As someone renowned for his comedic talent, how different was this role from anything he had done before?

“Sonu displays features of comedy. But that’s a character’s point of view; it’s not about creating a caricature or sketches, which is what I’m best known for. The approach was for the character to be in real space. In fact, the hard part was being innocent. Over time, I lost my innocence. It was therefore a question of returning to this innocence and not in a pretentious way, of understanding it in the true sense.

Grover admits he had to “go back” to channel certain emotions into the character. “I enjoyed the process of playing Sonu, and there were a few things I could relate to – he’s an aspirant, he’s a little vulnerable. Sometimes I feel like I’m like that too; you know, you feel lonely and you have no one to share things with. So I went through this phase a bit. But for a few emotions like innocence, I had to do a bit of homework and it took a while to get there.

In the rabbit hole ‘

Shorey, who recently made an impact in powerful films like Sonchiriya and Average English, says he loved the script of Sunflower for its motley crew of bizarre characters and the chaos that ensues in a murder investigation.

“What attracted me to the role was when I read the script I felt there was a very Alice in Wonderland vibe. It was like this typical housing company. where you just walk in – and you kind of go down the rabbit hole and find these weird characters. In that mix comes this investigator, for the cat and mouse game between all the characters and the police. He’s himself a little weird and adds to the chaos that is ‘Sunflower’, basically. “

The residents of the company are determined to make Sunflower “the best company” – Ashish Vidyarthi’s character makes this statement in the trailer – a business that obviously stops once the murder investigation begins.

Grover believes this aspect of the show reflects reality in a way – how living in a housing society involves abiding by many rules and regulations, some of which are irrelevant, damaging, or just plain weird. “The idea is to make Sunflower a typical ‘cultural’ Indian society, the kind we’ve all struggled with (in real life). When I moved to Mumbai, I had to face some problems; I was asked if I was single, or actor, or aspiring actor! They do not allow people to enter easily and potential residents face many problems. So they keep an eye on everything that is going on in the company and it is these assumptions about how a company can best function that are described very well in the series.

Another kind of cop

Grover displays a great sense of comedic timing even offscreen, his self-mockery being a refreshing change from many other stars. It was interesting to note the jokes between the two actors during our interview.

When Shorey said that one of the reasons he accepted the role in Sunflower was Sunil’s involvement, the latter jokingly replied: “All of these reasons are secondary reasons, the main reason is that he was paid very well for the show.”

Shorey developed his role as a cop in Sunflower and why this character was different from his two previous depictions of a man in uniform. “It becomes a bit of a challenge too because I have already played a policeman in another series for ZEE5 called Rangbaaz, I did another movie that went pretty well recently called Suitcase, so what you are seeing is the tendency to make the policeman character either a very generic character or a caricature. The challenge is to make the policeman less accessory. He can be a police officer but they (in different roles) are different human beings, in different time and space. Sunflower is to create a native cop from this story rather than others I’ve played before.

A mysterious murder that is more than just a thriller, mixed with elements of dark humor, is not always an easy storyline to portray. What did the two actors learn from the experience, regarding their profession?

Shorey says the biggest lesson he has put into practice is to “trust the director.”

“Over time you realize that as an actor you are selfish and focus on your own character, but it’s the director who tells the story and gets the big picture. . And as in Sunflower, many stories have a very nuanced flavor, so what Vikas Bahl tries to create in Sunflower again is a very nuanced thing – as I mentioned, there’s this crazy world where there’s a slight subtext of surrealism going on with the murder mystery. So, I think when you try to do something like that, you have to learn to trust the director, more than your interpretation of the writing.

Grover thinks the most important thing to remember is to deal with people. “You should ask yourself this question: would I be excited to go on set the next morning? I think that’s something that’s going to stay with me – the amount of fun I had with the people I worked with; they know their job well, they are passionate about what they do and they all work towards one goal – to put on the show well and happily and create a great atmosphere on set. So that’s something I learned from the show – that you have to work with a team that you’re comfortable with. “

He hopes audiences will get both entertainment and “a few messages here and there” from Sunflower. “It should be worth people’s time and there is a bit of freshness in the storytelling; if you think it’s just a thriller, there’s a twist in there. You will know when you watch the show.

Shorey signs off with, “I think Sunflower is like a trip to the rabbit hole. Hope people enjoy the ride!

Sunflower is now streaming on ZEE5.