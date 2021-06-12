7 romantic Bollywood thrillers on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix





Thriller and romance, two contradictory genres, brought together to create endearing titles. While romance is a part of almost every Bollywood movie, it becomes a captivating frenzy when paired with thrills. Romantic thrillers on Amazon Prime Video are rare, but a great choice when looking for Bollywood action and action. 7 Captivating Romantic Bollywood Thrillers On Amazon Prime Video And More That Will Get You Addicted 1. Ek Haseena Thi – Amazon Prime Video One of Bollywood’s top rated, beloved and exhilarating romantic thrillers, Ek Haseena Thi is our top pick in the list. Sarika (Urmila Matondkar) falls in love with Karan (Saif Ali Khan), a mysterious man who accuses her of carrying illegal firearms. However, in prison, she turns into a vindictive woman and sets out to avenge the wrongs done to her. 2. Malang – Netflix If you are a fan of rearguard action and ripped physics (ARK and KK) with a twisted plot, Poor is ideal for you. The plot revolves around Advait who meets Sara (Disha Patani) in Goa and the two fall in love. Soon life takes an unexpected turn and Advait is now killing her with two cops after her. Watch this latest addition to Netflix’s Bollywood record to find out what happened. 3. Humraaz – Amazon Prime Video Abbas-Mustan, the iconic director duo, excelled at padding films with the most dramatic twists. With Humraaz, one of their many successes, they placed a love triangle between a thug, a businessman and the thugs’ girlfriend. Karan (Akshaye Khanna) and his girlfriend Priya (Ameesh Patel) decide to cheat Raj (Bobby Deol), a businessman, by forcing Priya to marry Raj so that they can claim his wealth. However, when Priya falls in love with Raj and leaves Karan, he seeks revenge. 4. Yeh Saali Aashiqui – Zee5 One of the most recent titles on this list, Yeh Saali Aashiqui on Zee5 is a suspenseful thriller that will keep you going until the end. A suspected disturbed man is arrested on suspicion of breaking into his ex-lover’s house. But when he starts talking, he appears to be a lot smarter and more crooked than anyone could have predicted. 5. Ek Villain – Disney + Hotstar Another thrilling love movie, Ek Nasty, directed by Mohit Suri, can be downloaded for free on Disney + Hotstar. The film looks at the life of a gangster, Guru (Sidharth Malhotra), who wants to make amends and leave the life of crime. But when his girlfriend Aisha (Shraddha Kapoor) is killed by a serial killer (Riteish Deshmukh), he returns to the dark side to hunt down the killer. 6. Talaash – The Hunt Begins – Amazon Prime Video Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar headline this romantic thriller on Amazon Prime Video. The film begins with a brutal murder and kidnapping that leaves Arjun (Akshay Kumar) orphaned. However, he grows up to be a high-level vigilante and makes it his mission to find his sister. 7. Murder – YouTube Murder is a movie almost all of us have heard of but few of us have watched. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat in the lead roles, the romantic thriller is the story of Simran, a lonely housewife, who stumbles upon her lover, Sunny from the past, and the two embark on a steamy affair. But what happens when her husband finds out about the affair? 7 Bollywood Romantic Thriller Movies On Amazon Prime Video & More To Watch This Weekend With: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani Release Date: February 7, 2020 Platform: Netflix Poor With: Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandes Release date: 2011 Platform: Disney + Hotstar Premium Murder 2 With: Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh Release date: 2014 Platform: Disney + Hotstar Ek Nasty

