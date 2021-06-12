Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is quite comfortable and laid back. Its fashion sense comes with its own comfort and chic element. The actress was spotted after a long time in the city and has gone out for brunch to meet her school friends and best friends are on lockdown.
The actress was photographed by the paparazzi where she was seen in a pale pink sweatshirt with the Karl inscription valued at 185 (Rs 16,400). The actress wore black shorts and black sneakers.
We all know her love for bags and to spice up this basic look, she accessorized her look with a large Dior tote bag from the spring / summer 2021 collection in beige style fully embroidered with tone-on-tone stripes. Adorned with a “Christian Dior” signature on the front, the bag is worth $ 3,400 (Rs. 2.4 lakh).
On the work side, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in the SS Rajamoulis RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerjis Brahmastra.
