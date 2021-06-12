Salman Khan to announce two big Bollywood projects, which would be Hindi remakes of Master and Khiladi







Salman khan

Image Credit: PTI

Salman Khan is in no mood to slow down. Although Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai garnered unfavorable reviews last month, the Bollywood rumor mill claims the actor is set to announce two big plans in the near future. One of the touted projects just happens to be the Hindi-language remake of Vijays’ box office hit Master if the sources are to be believed. The adaptation of the Tamil hit will be produced by Endemol Shine India and Murad Khetani, in association with Seven Screen Studios who co-produced and distributed the original actor. Vijay in master

Image Credit: Provided

The business run by Lokesh Kanagaraj was shown to Salman earlier this year before the junta’s curfew was imposed. It revolves around alcoholic professor JD, played by Vijay, who holds a teaching post at a juvenile home, a business source told the Indian daily Mid-Day. The source added: Salman was excited about the film and agreed to do so in principle. But things have not moved quickly due to the lockdown. Now the producers will meet with him again to discuss small adjustments to the script, possible dates for the shoot and the director. The other big movie on the horizon for Khan is a Hindi remake of another South Indian film, this time it’s Khiladi by Telugu star Ravi Tejas, who has yet to been published. According to several media reports, Khan has reclaimed the rights to the remake of the film. Besides Tejas, the upcoming action thriller also stars Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chowdhary Arjun. Teja plays a dual role in the film. Ravi Teja in Khiladi

Image Credit: Provided

Khan already has a list loaded in front of him with several projects in the works after facing delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the world. Khan will be seen in Antim: The Final Truth, where he stars alongside his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The veteran actor also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the works with Sajid Nadiadwala, as well as Kick 2. However, the first release everyone expects in Tiger 3, which sees Khan reprise his role as RAW Agent and will also see Katrina Kaif return to the project. The film is set to resume filming over the summer and the crew will head to Europe, according to reports, with several countries now reopening to tourists after the pandemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos