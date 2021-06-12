Janhvi Kapoor’s New Photos Will Inspire You For A Photo Shoot In Your Backyard This Weekend | Bollywood





Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a bunch of new photos on Instagram. The photos show her posing in what appears to be a garden. Janvhi Kapoor wears a loose white dress with bell sleeves. She has her hairstyles in loose waves and wears silver earrings and a necklace. "And those who were seen dancing were considered crazy by those who couldn't hear the music," she captioned her post. Janhvi's photos have earned her compliments from her fans. "Looking for Gorgeous Mam," wrote one fan. "Mom, you are so beautiful," wrote another. The actor recently shared a similar colorful and dreamy post. In it, she was seen in an orange bikini with a matching blanket. "May we begin to tread lightly on this earth like other creatures do. May we recognize that our environment is the one thing we all share," she captioned the post. Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, which hit theaters earlier this year. She starred in the film with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She played a woman possessed by a witch in the film. The film did average box office sales, but was among the first major Bollywood films to hit the screen after the lockdown rules were lifted. Also Read: The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee Dances With Sharib Hashmi, Ravindra Vijay Shows A Clumsy Side In BTS Video Janhvi's upcoming projects include Good Luck Jerry. She finished the film in March. Sharing a post from the last day, she wrote: "I can't believe this is a movie. So much has happened, has changed, evolved, has been learned and not learned during and because of this filming. " "But through it all, I was so excited to come and see all these faces and disturb them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and together to create something that we all were passionate about," she captioned the post, alongside a series of photos of the film sets.

