15 movies that were supposed to star another actor

The actors are largely responsible for bringing their characters to life, which means it’s hard to even imagine another taking their place on the big screen.

However, the filmmaking company may see actors licensed from the set or choose not to accept the role.

So it’s no surprise that some of the greatest stories in cinematic folklore are the great and if? where another well-known actor instead played the role.

News week reveals some of the most surprising movie roles that will initially be played by another movie star.

Al Pacino

Han Solo in Star wars

The Godfather actor revealed in a 2013 An evening with Pacino how he had accepted the role of Han Solo that George Lucas had offered him in 1975.

However, Al Pacino later turned down the Star wars part because he “didn’t understand the script”.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Dirk Diggler in Boogie evenings

The most successful debut in Mark Wahlberg’s film career was Boogie evenings, where he played the role of porn star Dirk Diggler.

But fans of the film might be surprised to learn that director Paul Thomas Anderson was initially interested in having Leonardo DiCaprio in the role, but the lead man turned down the opportunity due to conflicting commitments.

Marilyn monroe

Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s

The Hollywood version of the classic Truman Capote novel originally had the author who wanted Marilyn Monroe to play Holly Golightly.

But the film adaptation – released in 1961, less than a year before Monroe’s death – went to Audrey Hepburn, after the blonde bombshell was warned that the character could be a concern for her image.

Tom selleck

Indiana Jones in The Raiders of the Lost Ark

Magnum PI star Tom Selleck was originally offered the role of Indiana Jones, later played by Harrison Ford.

Selleck turned down the role, out of a commitment to his TV show, but an actors’ strike would ultimately delay production of his show that year, meaning he would have had time to shoot. The Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Harrison ford

Alan Grant in jurassic park

Harrison Ford was just one of the big names in Hollywood considered for the role of Dr. Alan Grant in the 1993 Spielberg Dinosaur Blockbuster.

Kurt Russell, Kevin Costner, Tim Robbins and Dennis Quaid were also on the filmmaker’s mind, although the lead role of Sam Neill helped pave the way for one of the most successful franchises of all time.

Nicolas cage

Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings

Actor Nicolas Cage revealed in 2015 that he turned down the role of Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings—Which eventually went to Viggo Mortensen — due to unavoidable professional commitments.

Although the Face / Off A movie star said he had no regrets in his career, Cage claimed that films like the fantasy film franchise may have catalyzed his film career.

Christophe plummer

Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings

Christopher Plummer, on the other hand, confessed to deeply regret having refused the role of Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, which was memorably taken by actor Ian McKellen.

While acknowledging a long-standing passion for JRR Tolkien’s books, Plummer said he was put off at the time to commit to spending years in New Zealand.

Johnny Depp

Ferris Bueller’s day off

Actor Johnny Depp was director John Hughes’ original choice for 1980s teen adventure Ferris Bueller’s day off.

But despite other actors, including Jim Carrey and Tom Cruise, also vying for the lead role, Hughes has contradictory claims that he wrote the screenplay with Matthew Broderick in mind.

Julia robert

Leigh Anne Tuohy in The blind side

Oscar winner Julia Roberts was initially offered the lead role in biographical sports drama The blind side.

However, Roberts’ passing led Sandra Bullock to play the real Leigh Anne Tuohy and led the star to win her own Oscar, for Best Actress.

Tom hanks

Jerry maguire

The film’s director, Cameron Crowe, once revealed that he wrote the Jerry maguire dramatic scenario with Tom Hanks in mind.

Eventually, the multiple Oscar winner’s increasingly busy schedule pulled Hanks out of the race and Hollywood idol Tom Cruise became the obvious choice.

Charlie hunnam

Christian Gray in Fifty shades of Grey

Fans of EL James’ racy novel were most surprised when in 2013 Charlie Hunnam, who had previously been confirmed as their Christian Gray, unexpectedly dropped the project.

Hunnam later revealed that he couldn’t transition from Sons of Anarchy biker Jax Teller to successful businessman Christian Gray without more preparation and the Fifty shades of Grey part of it was passed on to Jamie Dornan.

Dana delany

Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the city

Dana Delany was originally cast as the iconic Carrie Bradshaw in the popular Sex and the city TV shows.

Then Delany passed the role due to her focus on sex, and Sarah Jessica Parker instead played the role of Carrie Bradshaw between 1998 and 2004, including the film’s two spin-offs.

Jack nicholson

Michael Corleone in The Godfather

Jack Nicholson revealed in 2004 how he decided not to play the iconic Michael Corleone because he felt the role just wasn’t suited to his skills.

Several other actors would also have been taken into consideration for The Godfather role eventually played by Al Pacino, including Warren Beatty, Robert Redford and Martin Sheen.

Emily blunt

Black widow in Iron man 2

Emily Blunt was the initial choice of the Avenger Black Widow superhero, who first appeared in the 2010s. wonder movie.

However, due to scheduling conflicts with another project, she admitted to passing the Iron man 2 role, which was eventually taken over by Scarlett Johnasson.

Emma watson

Mia Dolan in La La Land

Emma Watson would have been chosen in the film by director Damien Chazelle La La Land when the movie was first announced.

However, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling were famous in the roles when the film was released because Watson was committed to Disney Beauty and the Beast.