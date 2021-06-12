HOSEK: Dubuque: A little diamond on the bluff | Culture & Leisure

In the 1880s, Dubuque banker and businessman JK Graves liked to come home for his midday meal and a brief nap before resuming money making.

However, Mr. Graves had a problem. Although her bank was only a few blocks from her house, those few blocks were separated by a limestone cliff nearly 200 feet requiring an hour and a half of buggy ride.

His solution was to build the steepest and shortest railroad in the United States and possibly the world.

The elevator is 296 feet long to carry passengers 189 feet from Fenelon Place to Fourth Street. Today, the current iteration of the Fenelon Place elevator still carries passengers to the top of the cliff for $ 2 each way, providing an inexpensive ride and stunning views of Dubuque and the Mississippi River.

As you traverse the heart of the Midwest through rolling fields of soybeans and corn, you don’t expect much in terms of scenic views unless, of course, you appreciate the symmetry of the rows of erect ramrods. , bright green stems wavy very slightly in the breeze.

The 200-foot-high tree-lined cliffs overlooking Dubuque’s historic skyline that drop so dramatically toward the Mississippi River were a bit surprising. In this part of Iowa, the only flat thing is the wide, slow river.

By all accounts, Julien Dubuque was an industrious man. A French-Canadian fur trader by vocation, he settled among the Amerindians in northeastern Iowa and began to exploit the immense deposits of lead along the Mississippi River. Eventually, his eponymous city became the first and one of the main settlements in Iowa.

Carved from the limestone heights that rise above the river at the meeting point of Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois, Dubuque whose history is rich in manufacturing saw his fortune rise and fall as large factories flourished to close in the 1980s as industry and jobs moved south.

But Dubuque had the river. City fathers and civic leaders realized that their greatest asset was being connected to their community again.

Today, its once industrial riverbank has been reinvented, embracing the scenic beauty of the banks of the Mississippi. Large expanses of closed, sturdy, brick-clad downtown warehouses have been converted into retro apartments, trendy restaurants and attractive markets, transforming a once gloomy landscape into an idyllic one.

We were immediately drawn to the Riverwalk, a half-mile long walkway that sits atop the Dubuques flood wall.

Dotted with a dozen sculpted works of art that change each year, the Riverwalk is the focal point of a scenic waterfront with the Mississippi as a backdrop.

We found it to be both relaxing and engaging. As we walked the path paved with pink and cream stones, ducks thronged the shore, seagulls swept the waters in search of their next meal, and several like-minded couples strolled hand in hand enjoying the water. late afternoon breezes.

As dinner time approached, we walked a dozen blocks to historic Dubuques. The district is once the site of the industrial heart of the city. This is an area with an impressive collection of old multi-storey brick mills that have been salvaged in a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood.

We came across 7 Hills Brewing Co., located in a sprawling 10,000 square foot setting with 20 foot ceilings. The dining room spans over 4,500 square feet and features German-style tables that can seat up to 20 people and encourage interaction between guests.

As we immersed ourselves in a platter of bar bites, it was hard not to be drawn into the heated conversations as we showed up to the communal table and toast everyone with mugs of house beers.

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium, a branch of the Smithsonian Institution, is rightfully located on the former site of Dubuque Boat & Boiler Works. The nearly 10-acre campus, located at the southern end of the Riverwalk, tells the story of the country’s largest river and features more than a dozen aquariums with giant catfish, sturgeons, turtles and other wild animals from the river and saltwater species from the Gulf of Mexico. Based on young faces and hands pressed against plexiglass panes, it can fascinate for hours.

Outside, moored in the harbor behind the aquarium, was the 277-foot-long and 85-foot-wide William H. Black, one of the last large steamer side-wheeled boats. To explore this flashback is to enter a colorful era of steam navigation on the rivers of nations.

If you’re looking for a little interaction with nature and a chance to stretch your legs, the Mines of Spain Recreation Area is located on 1,439 acres of beautiful woods and meadows just south of Dubuque.

With 15.1 miles of trails, it offers a scenic opportunity to commune with the great outdoors and wildlife of the region. You can also visit the resting place and the Julien Dubuques memorial which sits on a cliff facing the Mississippi River.

If you build it they will come is one of the iconic lines of moviedoms. Twenty minutes outside of Dubuque, in Dyersville, we found the most famous ball field where Field of Dreams with its sturdy white-wood plank house surrounded by the best corn in Iowa was filmed.

Boys and girls, men and women, young and old, large and small played ball, entered the batting box or stood on the pitcher’s mound watching the batter. At the end of summer, you can’t help but walk past the outfield and into the cornfield just like Ray Liottas Shoeless Joe Jackson did in the movie.

Dinner was at Brazen Open Kitchen. Again, located in the Millwork District, a chalkboard advertised its continually changing menu with seasonal gardens and locally sourced ingredients.

We opted for the pizza, which had a thin, light and very tasty dough-based crust, topped with homemade bacon, lettuce, tomato jam, basil mayonnaise, cherry tomatoes and mozzarella.

Next, we discovered the restored and historic Star Brewery building, anchoring the north end of the Riverwalk. Having produced its last soapy beverage in the 90s, the majestic brick structure now houses the Stone Cliff cellar and tasting room. On weekends, shows can be organized on the outdoor terrace.

Nearby, the 120-foot Shot Tower can be seen. Built in 1856 to supply lead shot, this is one of the last remaining shot towers in the United States.

On our final morning, we headed downtown through a kaleidoscope of 40 murals dotting the city buildings, past the nearly 150-year-old, 108-foot-tall, 108-foot-tall town clock until New Year’s Day. the opening of the open-air farmers market which spans over three city blocks near the town hall in the heart of town.

Walking from vendor to vendor who had gathered to sell local or handmade items, there was such a sociable atmosphere. Kids stopped to pet well-behaved dogs, couples shared their best asparagus recipes, and vendors explained the benefits of raw honey. It was a block party for the whole city.

A few blocks away, we visited St. Lukes United Methodist Church, which houses the fifth largest collection of Tiffany windows in the United States. The astonishing brightness as the morning sun poured through the windows created an almost radiant effect and provided a calm interlude to the morning.

Mark Twain once wrote that the cities of Mississippi are pleasant, clean, well-built, pleasing to the eye, and uplifting to the spirit. The Mississippi Valley is as restful as a dream land, nothing mundane about it … nothing to worry about or worry about.

He could have described Dubuque.