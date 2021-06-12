5 live music events this weekend | Culture & Leisure





Daily Journal Staff Report If the area had hills, they would be alive to the sound of music this weekend. Check out some of the nearby concerts and live music events that take place on Saturdays and Sundays. 1 The John Webber Group The group will play classic country with a touch of rock and roll at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bradley American Legion at 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley. 2 Just roll with that The classic rock band will perform Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Back Forty Saloon, 77 N. Main St., Manteno. 3 The social club on the south side The group returns to On the Rox K3 at 8 p.m. Saturday. The venue is located at 670 W. Station St., Kankakee. 4 Glorious food! The outdoor food truck event hosted by the Kankakee County Community Arts Board will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Farmers Market parking lot between Merchant Street and Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee. Free shows will be presented by Kankabones (11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.), Thomas Musgrave (11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.), Eddie Horath (12:15 to 12:45 p.m.), The Jackson Sisters (12:45 p.m. at 1:15 p.m.), Peter Czifra (1:15 to 2 p.m.), Mick Porter (2 to 2:30 p.m.), JD King (2:30 to 3 p.m.), NHB Clarinet Quartet and the NHB Sax-O-Quartet fun (3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.). 5 Steam Hollow Market The event filled with local vendors runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., live music will be played by Little Daddy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos