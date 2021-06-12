AP PHOTOS: Performing in Italy’s oldest music conservatory | World

Ylenia Labanca, right, plays the piano with singer Yidan Fu, behind a transparent panel to curb the spread of COVID-19, during a class at the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Music, in Milan, Italy, Thursday April 29, 2021 Regardless of the instrument, flute, violin or drums, students at Italy’s oldest and largest music conservatory have performed behind plexiglass screens for much of the pandemic, as the conservatory has found means of preserving education in the many blockages in Italy.
Musicians and singers of jazz orchestras wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they gather at the cloister of the Giuseppe Verdi Music Conservatory before playing a rehearsal, in Milan, Italy, on Friday, May 7 2021. Regardless of the instrument, flute, violin or drums, students at Italy’s oldest and largest music conservatory performed behind plexiglass screens during much of the pandemic, as the conservatory has found ways to preserve education in the many rolling blockages in Italy.
Musicians and singers of the Giuseppe Verdi Jazz Orchestra play their instruments behind a transparent panel to curb the spread of COVID-19 during a rehearsal at the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Music, in Milan, Italy, on Friday, May 7, 2021 Regardless of the instrument, flute, violin or drums, students at Italy’s oldest and largest music conservatory performed behind plexiglass screens during much of the pandemic, as the conservatory has found ways to preserve education in Italy’s many roadblocks.
Linda Facchinetti plays her flute behind a transparent panel to curb the spread of COVID-19, during a class with Maestro Rosalba Montrucchio at the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Music, in Milan, Italy, on Thursday, April 29, 2021. instrument, flute, violin or drums, students from Italy’s oldest and largest music conservatory performed behind plexiglass screens during much of the pandemic, as the conservatory found means of preserving education in the many roadblocks of Italy.
Jazz orchestra musician Giuseppe Verdi plays his saxophone before performing a rehearsal at the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Music, Milan, Italy on Friday, May 7, 2021. Regardless of the instrument, flute, violin or drums , students from Italy’s oldest and largest music conservatory performed behind plexiglass screens during much of the pandemic as the Conservatory found ways to preserve education in the many rolling blockages in Italy.
Andrea Lopalo wears a face mask and plays the drums behind a transparent panel to curb the spread of COVID-19 during a class at the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Music, in Milan, Italy, on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Regardless of the instrument, flute, violin or drums, students from Italy’s oldest and largest music conservatory performed behind plexiglass screens during much of the pandemic, as the conservatory found ways to preserve education in the many roadblocks of Italy.
Jazz orchestral musician Claudio Guarcello wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 before performing a rehearsal at the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Music, in Milan, Italy, on Friday, May 7, 2021. Regardless of the instrument , flute, violin or drums, students at Italy’s oldest and largest music conservatory performed behind plexiglass screens during much of the pandemic, as the conservatory found ways to preserve teaching in the many progressive closures of Italy.
Carlo D’Ariano is seen through a window as he plays his guitar behind a transparent panel to curb the spread of COVID-19, during a class with Maestro Maria Vittoria Jedlowski at the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Music, in Milan, Italy, Thursday April 29 February 2021. Regardless of the instrument, flute, violin or drums, students from Italy’s oldest and largest music conservatory performed behind plexiglass screens for a much of the pandemic, as the conservatory has found ways to preserve education in the many lockdowns in Italy.
Hildegard De Stefano wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as she plays the violin during a class with maestro Luca Braga at the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Music, in Milan, Italy, Thursday April 29, 2021. Regardless of the instrument, flute, violin or drums, students at Italy’s oldest and largest music conservatory performed behind plexiglass screens during much of the pandemic, as the conservatory found means of preserving education in the many blockages in Italy.
Viola Arena, background, wears a sanitary mask as she plays the piano piano behind a transparent panel to curb the spread of COVID-19, during a lesson with Maestro Andrea Carcano at the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Music, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Regardless of the instrument, flute, violin or drums, students of Italy’s oldest and largest music conservatory performed behind plexiglass screens for a much of the pandemic, as the conservatory has found ways to preserve education in the many lockdowns in Italy.
Ylenia Labanca, left, plays the piano with singer Yidan Fu, behind a transparent panel to curb the spread of COVID-19, during a class at the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Music, in Milan, Italy, Thursday April 29, 2021 Regardless of the instrument, flute, violin or drums, students at Italy’s oldest and largest music conservatory have performed behind plexiglass screens for much of the pandemic, as the conservatory has found means of preserving education in the many blockages in Italy.
Luis Urgiles, right, plays the saxophone behind a transparent panel to curb the spread of COVID-19, during a class with maestro Tino Tracanna at the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Music, in Milan, Italy, Thursday April 29, 2021. Regardless of the instrument, flute, violin or drums, students at Italy’s oldest and largest music conservatory performed behind plexiglass screens during much of the pandemic, as the conservatory found means of preserving education in the many blockages in Italy. I
Hildegard De Stefano, left, plays the violin and Denis Malakhof, right, plays the piano in a class with maestro Luca Braga, all wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVD-19, at the Giuseppe Conservatory of Music Verdi, in Milan, Italy, Thursday April 29, 2021. Regardless of the instrument, flute, violin or drums, students of Italy’s oldest and largest music conservatory performed behind plexiglass screens during much of the pandemic, as the conservatory found ways to preserve education in the many lockdowns in Italy.
A sanitary mask rests in a saxophone container during rehearsals of the Giuseppe Verdi Jazz Orchestra at the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Music, Milan, Italy on Friday, May 7, 2021. Regardless of the instrument, flute, violin or drums, students of Italy’s oldest and largest music conservatory performed behind plexiglass screens during much of the pandemic, as the conservatory found ways to preserve education in the many lockdowns bearing of Italy.
By COLLEEN BARRY and ANTONIO CALANNI Associated Press
MILAN (AP) Before the pandemic, students at Italy’s oldest and largest music conservatory were always told to come closer, to come closer, to come closer when playing together.
Because you need to get along, ”said Cristina Frosini, director of the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Music in Milan. Even at a distance of one meter, it is more difficult to play together.
In 213 years, the conservatory has trained talents including composer Giacomo Puccini and conductors Claudio Abbado, Riccardo Muti, Riccardo Chailly and Cecilia Bartoli.
The pandemic, which struck Lombardy first in Italy and Italy first in the West, shattered the 1,700 students. During the first months of total confinement, they could only take classes online.
When they returned to face-to-face instrumental teaching a year ago, the students had to adapt to both distancing and playing behind plexiglass, regardless of the instrument flute, violin, piano, etc. drums. Frosini said the security measures were working: There were only five cases of COVID-19 among students playing together.
The students were happy because it was the only way to make music and be together. Psychologically, it was very important, said Frosini. But musically, it was difficult.
The fit was more difficult for orchestras or chamber music groups, when the plexiglass partitions and rules of distancing made it difficult to listen to other musicians.
