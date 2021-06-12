Bollywood stunner Janhvi Kapoor, known for her chic and quirky style, never fails to impress her fans. Recently, the actress posed for her Instagram where she was looking for a full view.

In the photos, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing an all-white dress with a thigh slit. The actress was seen enjoying the beautiful weather as she posed while laughing and frankly behind the trees.

Keeping her makeup subtle and her hair open, she looked gorgeous. She accessorized her look with a pair of silver earrings and a diamond neck chain that complemented the outfit perfectly. She captioned the photo: “And those who were seen dancing were considered crazy by those who couldn’t hear the music.”

On the work side, Janhvi Kapoor will then be seen in Good luck Jerry and Dostana 2.

