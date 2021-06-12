How “In the Heights,” “Fast 9” Help Hollywood Latinx Culture

If movie theaters are to bounce back from the pandemic, Hollywood will need to rely on a loyal audience it has long overlooked: the Latinxs.

The shutdown of COVID-19 has been brutal for the film industry. According to a report of the Motion Picture Assn., box office sales in the US and Canada fell 80% in 2020. Studios have postponed movie premieres for more than a year or released them on streaming platforms.

But now there is a vaccine, and with the mass inoculation comes the hope that audiences will return to their local theaters. Fortunately for the industry, Latinxs can save the day.

You see, we love to go to the movies. In 2019, we bought a quarter of all tickets although it represents only 18% of the American population. Latinxes went to the movies an average of 4.7 times that year, the highest per capita attendance of any ethnic or racial group. In comparison, white moviegoers made an average of 3.2 visits.

The numbers for 2021 might not look all that different.

The summer movie season has just started and the Latinxes are already showing up. Warner Bros. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It took top spot at the box office last weekend, earning around $ 24 million despite its premiere on HBO Max. According to Deadline, the paranormal film performed the best in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Houston and Chicago all markets with significant Latinx populations. The most profitable films in theaters? The Cinemark Tinseltown in El Paso.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that Conjuring Cinematic Universe’s most successful opening weekend, there are eight films in total, took place in 2018 with the release of The Nun. It earned $ 53.5 million nationally, and Latinxs made up 36% of its audience. Unsurprisingly, this is the only film in the franchise to feature a Latinx character (Mexican actor Demin Bichir as a priest).

And then there is In the Heights.

The film adaptation of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical in the predominantly Latin American neighborhood of Washington Heights is the biggest film at the center of our community since the 2017 Pixars animated feature, two-time Oscar winner Coco. Given that In the Heights features just about every actor with a Spanish last name other than Edward James Olmos, there’s a high expectation that Friday’s release will be a turning point for Latinx’s portrayal on big screen.

We haven’t had a movie that looks like Black Panther or Crazy Rich Asians lead actor Anthony Ramos recently. told the Hollywood Reporter , referring to two movies that proved you can make a lot of money telling stories of Black and AAPI respectively.

Ramos also noted that the actors would start filming each day with rallying cries like For the race! or Pour la culture !, an unspoken acknowledgment that there’s a lot at stake in In the Heights’ box office performance.

It’s hard to fault him for thinking like that. I don’t know who decided In the Heights had to be the Latinx Black Panther or Crazy Rich Asians, but the talk about the musical certainly feels as if it was our only chance to have more of our stories on screen.

It is therefore not surprising that Assn. of Latino Independent Producers has partnered with Gold House, the Asian and Pacific Islander organization that successfully staged a movie theater buyout campaign ahead of the Crazy Rich Asians 2018 premiere, to launch a similar effort in support in In the Heights called #LatinxGoldOpen.

Partnerships like this are an important way to send the message that we see and support other communities, actor Daniel Dae Kim told The Hollywood Reporter.

From our Halmeoni to our Abuelas, and our many languages ​​from many countries, we hope to create a fuller and more complete account of what it means to be American.

It is definitely a noble effort, and I hope it succeeds. But even though In the Heights is a dollar less than studio screenings, the truth is, Latinxes don’t need to prove to Hollywood that we can take a big-budget movie to the top of the box office. We have been doing this for two decades.

When Fast and Furious came out in 2001, no one expected a $ 38 million action movie set on the Los Angeles street racing scene to turn into a franchise that grossed 6, $ 15 billion to date over 10 films.

From the start, the Latinxes have been one of the main driving forces behind this crazy race. When Furious 7 premiered in 2015, we made up 37% of the public of the opening weekend. When The Fate of the Furious was created two years later, Latinxs bought 26% of all tickets the opening weekend.

Looking back, it makes perfect sense that Latinxes are drawn to these films. With the exception of 2006 The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (the third) and the 2019 spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, each film featured significant cultural signifiers of Latinity. With the set (Los Angeles, Miami, the US-Mexico border, the Dominican Republic, Cuba), the cast (Michelle Rodriguez, Eva Mendes, Tego Caldern, Don Omar), the family theme and even its frequent reggaeton rhythms, The franchise has woven Latinx culture into the movies. Without revealing any spoilers, I can confirm that F9 does the same.

This strategy was designed. In 2009, after the release of Fast & Furious (the fourth), a The Executive of Universal told my colleague Reed Johnson that the studio intended to deal with the demographic that had always cared for the franchise.

It’s this episode of the franchise that film historian Mary Beltrn called a case study of Latinizing a mainstream film.

It’s no surprise that a film franchise that has built one of its biggest draws on its embodiment of cultural mixing and border crossing has broadened this vision to embrace the Latino diaspora inside and out. ‘outside the United States, she wrote in 2013.

Universal Studios knows who fueled the engine of this franchise. This is the reason why F9’s Vin Diesel and John Cena recently promoted in-game for the film in the second leg of the La Liga MX Final. The Mexican professional football league is the most watched in the United States. This match, broadcast in Spanish by Univision, was seen by 3 million Latinx.

F9 is going to be a huge hit when it premieres in the US on June 25th. It has already grossed $ 255 million in Asia and parts of the Middle East since it opened in mid-May. When it does, you better believe there will be a story or two about how Latinxs supported the movie. We will have done our part.

Now is the time for Hollywood to make theirs.