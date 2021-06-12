Germany and its Hollywood movie titles – the Berlin Spectator

The Germans eat raw “wurst”, their “law enforcement office” issues parking tickets, and they close all shops on Sundays. This is all crazy enough. But the way they change the titles of Hollywood movies is just amazing.

Berlin, May 12, 2019. Update: June 12, 2021 (The Berlin Spectator) Steven Spielberg’s 1975 film is a sensational masterpiece. The director has found new ways to create real suspense. In fact, he was forced to keep a low profile, barely showing this great white shark that is terrorizing an American beach resort, as the robot shark they built for the film was not functioning properly. That’s what Spielberg explained in an interview a long time ago.

Scream and moan in German

For his film with Roy Scheider in chief Brody, he found an excellent title, namely “Jaws”. One word has already created fear and suspense. If Spielberg had called it “The White Shark” it would have sounded like a really bad movie and it would have revealed too much about the story. But what title did the Germans choose for the film? They screwed him up. Yes, ‘The great white shark‘means’ The White Shark’. No one was jailed for this choice. Unfortunately.

In Germany, Hollywood films are usually dubbed, but audiences in German-speaking Switzerland watch original versions in English. The average German cinephile would only partially understand English films, while the Swiss, Dutch and other neighbors have no problem with English films, unless they contain actors from Glasgow.

No one jokes with John Wayne except the Germans. Photo: public domain

That’s why Dustin Hoffman had to scream in German, when Laurence Olivier tortured him in ‘Marathon Man’. Jack Nicholson and Jessica Lange must have moaned in German in their kitchen table sex scene in “The Postman Always Rings Twice”. The German and the late Roger Moore’s performance were impressive in ‘Moonraker’, the best James Bond film of all time.

When the title is “taken”

For every Hollywood superstar, Germany has a double voice, which means it’s always the same person who doubles the voice of any famous American actor. Some double vocals make more than one actor. The late Niels Clausnitzer was a striking example. For the German versions of countless films, he has dubbed numerous actors, including Ronald Reagan, Cary Grant, James Garner, Roger Moore and also Max Wright in the 1980s sitcom “ALF”. But the dubbing isn’t really the problem. The titles are.

‘Taken’: A great title. Liam Neeson must rescue his daughter who has been kidnapped by the bad guys in Paris. He has a nice little phone conversation with one of them, before converting the whole gang into dogfood: “I’ll get you. I will find you. And I will kill you.

While the dub itself was done well, the Germans also destroyed the film’s title. In this case, they even did it in English, calling it “96 Hours”. How misguided is that? Anyone who’s seen this movie knows where those “96 hours” came from, but “Taken” is a much better title.

Stoned or drunk

“Thor: The Dark World” is “Thor 2: The Dark Kingdom” in Germany. Why would Kingdom sound more catchy? Or why would more Germans understand the word “kingdom” better than the word “world”? Something is seriously wrong here.

German film title syndrome also hits rather silly comedies. ‘Accepted’ became ‘SHIT – The Highschool Corp.’ (‘SHIT – Die Highschool GmbH’). Seriously. The film formerly known as “Finding Neverland” hit German cinemas as “When Dreams Learn to Fly” (“Wenn Trume fliegen lernen”). Hell!

Jim Carrey’s 1997 film “Liar Liar”, in which he plays a lawyer who suddenly can no longer lie, made his audience laugh a lot. The scene in which he has to say what he thinks about his boss is priceless. Again, the Germans destroyed the idea of ​​the whole movie by calling it ‘The idiot‘(‘ The Trash-Talker ‘). Those who made this decision must have been stoned or drunk. Or both.

Playing with John Wayne

There are cases in which the creators of German film titles have done the right thing. “Groundhog Day” is something that no one in Germany really understands since it is an American custom. They just had to find an alternative. But then, being Germans, they chose the worst they could think of. The result was ‘And the groundhog feeds every day’, which means “And the groundhog salutes every day”. To hell with that.

Even horror movie titles can be destroyed, as we discovered in Germany. ‘Dawn of the Dead’ became ‘Zombies in the Department Store’ (‘Zombies in the Department Store’), “Tremors” has become “In the land of rocket worms”.

Ok, let’s take a look at a real classic. No one ever jokes with John Wayne, except the Germans. In Germany, the Nazis were in power in 1939, while Hollywood was busy producing films like “Stagecoach” with John Wayne as the main character. After the war, the western was presented in Germany, with a “slightly different” title: “Hell Ride to Santa F” (“Hellish journey to Santa F”). Decades later, they thought they should rename it again, because the movie has absolutely nothing to do with “Santa F”. The film therefore became “Ringo”.

We have a request: The Berlin spectator has been online for 28 months. We deliver the most relevant news from Germany as well as articles on Berlin, culture, people, tourist magnets and more, and we fill it all with entertainment and other extras. The Berlin Spectator thanks the thousands of readers we have every day.

But we also need support. Would you consider proof The Berlin spectator? You can do it directly via Paypal where you can go to our donation page first. Thank you so much. We would really appreciate your support.