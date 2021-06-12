Hollywood actor Harrison Ford pictured in Borders filming Indiana Jones’ latest film as he battles midges





However, the Star Wars star looked a little uncomfortable at times, preying on Borders’ equally legendary midges, slipping his trademark fedora to wipe them off his head, maybe he should have. use the whisk he always keeps close at hand. The old viaduct was cordoned off for filming, but around 60 film buffs and long-lens photographers standing on the A68 road bridge were able to capture some of the action, and Neil Renton was one of them at take these great shots. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise There was also another actor Toby Jones, star of Detectorists and Sherlock TV. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Harrison Ford, as Indiana Jones, looks like he’s battling border gnats in his new movie, shot at Leaderfoot Viaduct last night. Photo: Neil Renton. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Indiana Jones 5: New Indiana Jones movie lights up the night sky of a historic castle It is not known if Fleabag co-stars Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also starred in the Star Wars spin-offs, were also at the scene. The Newtown St Boswells auction has been taken over by the fairly large film production unit. The Borders are fast becoming a hot spot for high-profile films, after the Avengers turned St Abbs into New Asgard for the Endgame movie, and Robert the Bruce’s recent film transforming parts of Berwick. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Harrison Ford and Toby Jones filming Indiana Jones 5 at Leaderfoot. Photo: Neil Renton. Not much is known about this latest episode of the Nazi-killer treasure hunter college professor, who is simply known as Indiana Jones 5, but it allows us to speculate what he is looking for in Leaderfoot. In the first film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, he was looking for the Biblical Ark of the Covenant. Then it was in India to find the Sankara stones for a small village. The third was back to religious artifacts, searching for the Holy Grail with his father, played by Sean Connery, before searching for alien crystal skulls, and John Hurt, in the fourth. Since the Leaderfoot viaduct is a stone’s throw from the Fort Trimontium site, could he look for something there? Perhaps another religious relic gashed by the Romans and brought here to a safe place? < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> The actors walk past one of the massive columns of the viaduct. Photo: Neil Renton. However, considering the film crew looked like they were bracing for explosions, it won’t be easy for him, but it never is. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

