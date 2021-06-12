What Hollywood can learn from the ‘Kim’s Convenience’ scandal but probably won’t

Jean Yoon as Umma, left and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Appa, right, in “Kim’s Convenience”. (SRC)

Beloved CBC series Kims Convenience has come to an end prematurely, and #KimBits fans, as followers of the series are known, mourn the healthy if at times wickedly bitter sitcom about a Korean Canadian family serving a diverse community. of customers in their store in Toronto’s Moss Park neighborhood.

The series, which mixes social commentary with stories about the careers, romances and activities of Kims Church, ended abruptly and inconclusive with its fifth season, arriving on Netflix on June 2. After the departure of the co-creator of the series Ins Choi, the production company Thunderbird Entertainment refused to go ahead with a sixth season.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who played Patriarch Appa, said in a interview broadcast with CBC News: The National that the series’ informal conclusion was akin to family mourning. And two of his fellow cast members, Simu Liu and Jean Yoon, have spoken on social networks these last few days about life behind the scenes of Kims Convenience: Despite the appearance of a happy and unified whole, the two actors claim that the Asian actors have struggled with the deprivation of their rights and the alienation of the producers and intrigues an assertion not uncommon for Asians in North American entertainment.

Yoon, who plays Umma, the wise, witty, and sharp-tongued matriarch, wrote on Twitter on June 6 that working on the series was painful , calling some intrigues overtly racist . Liu, who plays Jung, the prodigal son and car rental employee, posted on Facebook on June 2 the show’s ending, which he attributed to Thunderbird Entertainment’s production decisions, explaining: The show can’t be saved. . It was not canceled in the traditional way, that is, by a network after bad grades. Our producers (who also own the intellectual property of Kim’s Convenience) are the ones who chose not to continue.

Liu also denounced the lack of creative input available to senior cast members, saying:… I’ve always understood that the main cast is the character’s stewards and will become more creative as the series progresses. This was not the case on our show, which was doubly confusing as our producers were predominantly white and we were a cast of Asian Canadians who had a plethora of lived experiences to draw from and offer writers.

Social media posts highlighted the continued reluctance of Hollywood producers and executives in Toronto to trust and empower Asian actors, writers and directors to tell their own stories and, like Yoon and Liu l ‘both pointed out, few of the Kims Convenience writers were of Asian descent. Like Yoon wrote , the lack of Asian women, especially Korean writers in the Kims Writers’ Room made my life very difficult and the experience of working on the series painful.

Simu Liu as Jung and Andrea Bang as Janet in “Kim’s Convenience”. (Ian Watson / CBC)

The actor also said that in seasons 3 and 4, the problematic storylines undermine the characters’ core values, cultural authenticity. Indeed, small deviations from the authenticity are often the sign that the writers of a series do not know a culture: Yoon Noted that Koreans hardly ever get [multiple sclerosis], with which Umma is diagnosed, and she is correct that the incidence among Koreans of MS is a tiny 0.1 per 100,000. (Yoon wrote that the producers responded by saying: Why is that important? and Jean doesn’t understand comedy.)

If one episode stands out among the seasons that Yoon has called problematic, it could be the entry of season 4 The Help, in which Umma is mistaken for a waiter by a member of the white jury, Ms. Taylor, during of her daughter Janets’ college art competition. While calling the waiters for help and devaluing them as unwanted is quite unsettling, the scenario’s most glaring flaw may be a failed attempt to explore unconscious biases that may end up unconsciously implicate that a Canadian woman of Asian descent unfairly won an award mainly because of white guilt.

In the episode, Janet tells her teacher that Ms Taylor should apologize to her mother for the mistake, but when Ms Taylor arrives at Kims Convenience to apologize, she misinterprets Ummas’ trust that Janet will earn. as a request or even as a threat that she should receive the reward for making amends for the discrimination. Appa’s remarks on the hubbub: Innocent racist mistake, plus Asian lady suggests girl should win, multiply years of white guilt, equal Janet’s price.

Appas’s pointed commentary, while clearly intended to be ironic, also gives credence to the myth that people of color win college admissions, art competitions, or jobs because of affirmative action. . Although the writers attempt to reverse this tired arc with Ms. Tay’s hilarious, all-too-real commentary as she feels horrible and understands because her stepdaughter is Sri Lankan, overall the episode wastes its opportunity. to explore the unconscious prejudices of schools the same kind of unconscious biases that plague many writers.

The episode ultimately implies that Janet should be happy with the award, though she’s not sure whether she really deserved it or not; it is Janet’s responsibility to accept or deny the award and Umma to allow or deny it, rather than Ms. Taylor to do the right thing. It’s a happy conclusion that not only clashes with the stubborn artist and principled artist we love about Janet, willing to stand up for her beliefs often to her own detriment, but it also undermines claims for fairness and inclusion that Kims Convenience and series as it claims to defend.

The cast of “Kim’s Convenience”: Simu Liu, from left, Jean Yoon, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Andrea Bang, Andrew Phung and Nicole Power. (SRC)

The Help is part of a model that emerged in the writing of the series during these seasons, in which cheap punchlines about race, ethnicity and nationality have supplanted the observational humor that has brought the series to its legions of fans. In another episode, for example, the staff at the car rental company Jungs start calling their white colleague Terence Wasabi, after their love of the Japanese condiment; Shannon, Jung’s white girlfriend, says she can handle tangy ramen because I’m dating a spicy Korean; and Terence makes a joke about how becoming Indian sent him home on Halloween. Whether you find these jokes offensive, they can’t exactly be called inspired comedy. Coupled with other cultural insensitivities, like the mispronunciation of Korean words, they add to a series that fails both its Asian cast and the Asian people it was meant to represent.

It’s hard to say for sure if this devolution was a consequence of Ins Chois being absent on set, but Yoon described the situation as having reached a crisis between seasons 4 and 5, for which Choi, the only Asian, from the scriptwriters’ room, came back. Yoon said the scripts written by co-creator and showrunner Kevin White without Choi were so culturally inaccurate that the cast got together and expressed their concerns collectively, including one in which Umma attends a Zumba class in pantyhose. flesh-colored and doesn’t realize she looks naked. from waist to toe which further elucidates the inability of writers to grasp Korean concepts of physical decorum and filial piety, in addition to respect for the intelligence of women.

Indeed, as Jung languished in his dead end job instead of succeeding as a model, and Shannon continued to make the same stereotypical race-based jokes from season to season, the lack of character development surpassed the semi-stasis of the traditional episodic sitcom. suggest something else: that the writers and producers of Kims Convenience viewed their characters as imaginary stereotypes of the Canadian immigrant experience.

Thankfully, the actors behind these characters have broken the mold of the model minority to reveal a story of disenfranchisement, compounded by the requirement to smile, nod and feign gratitude, which mirrors an experience of l far too common entertainment industry for people of color. When North American pop culture chooses to tell Asian stories, it’s usually the legendary and enjoyable stories of happy, hard-working immigrants and their assimilated children, not the most painful truths.

While Lee believes the fallout from the recent controversy may be a lesson for later projects, Kims was the first show of its kind, and a first show is always going to make mistakes, but so we can grow as an industry. , we need to learn from those mistakes, he told CBC News, that the only non-Asian character Shannon is getting a spin-off could tell more about the way the industry, in Canada and the United States, must go.

It’s impossible not to wonder if Janet might have had spinoff potential if her plots had been brilliantly and authentically written by an Asian writer, instead of being dominated in a one-dimensional way by her fascination with a man after the other. Or, for that matter, what happens to Umma, Appa, Jung and Janet. With the Kim family away arguing and laughing together while closing the book on their romances, careers, and retirements, KimBits will just have to imagine what could have been for Season 6 if the show had made a more diverse backstage portrayal. a priority in time.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.