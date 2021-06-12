Pulkit Samrat on Kirti Kharbanda’s 12th birthday in showbiz





Pulkit Samrat shared this photo. (Image courtesy: pulkitsamrat) Strong points Pulkit wrote an article about his girlfriend, actress Kirti Kharbanda

He shared several photos on Instagram

He celebrated Kirti’s 12 years in the industry with the post New Delhi: First of all, congratulations, Kirti Kharbanda. The actress on Saturday finished 12 years in showbiz and her boyfriend, actor Pulkit Samrat, made it even more special with a social media post. Pulkit Samrat shared a bunch of photos of him and Kirti Kharbanda on Instagram to mark the day. He completed the photos with a long emotional note, in which he can be seen praising his beloved. He started the caption by stating how “grateful” he was to know Kirti and also mentioned how the actress’ journey had been “an inspiration” to him. “I’m grateful for a lot of things in life, and one of them is getting to know Kirti Kharbanda. Her journey as an actor is inspiring, but more than that, her journey as a person is remarkable.” , he wrote in the caption of the message. “From the moment I got to know her as a co-star to where we are today, she has been an absolute joy to be with her. Her outlook on life has taught me to new perspectives, ”he added. Pulkit went on to point out how “there is so much under all the glamor” that Kirti Kharbanda is often associated with. “There is so much under all this glamor and all the jazz. A compassionate human who finds joy in every thing,” he wrote. “A pragmatic head who knows how to grow up while keeping the inner child alive,” Pulkit added. the Fukrey The actor ended the note by congratulating Kirti on her 12 years in the entertainment industry. “It has been an absolute privilege to meet you KK. Congratulations on your 12 years in the industry and here are several more of those 12 to come! # 12yearsofkritikharbanda,” Pulkit Samrat wrote in the caption. The 37-year-old actor’s post received a lot of comments from fans as well as celebrities, but what caught our attention was Kirti Kharbanda’s comment. In response to her boyfriend’s adorable post, Kirti left an equally adorable comment and wrote, “I love you.” Many other celebrities like Sophie Choudry, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Shaikh commented on Pulkit’s post. Take a look at Pulkit’s message of appreciation for Kirti Kharbanda here: Pulkit Samrat and Kirti Kharbanda have worked together in several films like See Ki Marriage, Taish and Pagalpanti. They started dating last year and have been dating for quite some time now. The couple often appear in each other’s social media posts. Here are some Instagram posts featuring the two together: Kirti Kharbanda is best known for her work in films like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Full of house 4 and much more. Pulkit Samrat, on the other hand, has become a household name after his much-loved performance in the Fukrey franchise.







