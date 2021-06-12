‘In the Heights’ actor Leslie Grace explains how Jon M. Chu helped her shoot this pivot table scene

Photo credit: Noam Galai – Getty Images

[This interview contains spoilers from the movie In the Heights. Read at your own risk!]

One of the most exciting things to watch In the heights is that, among huge dance numbers, beautiful songs and a really good pool scene, there are tons of new faces on screen, including actress Leslie Grace. Grace, whose name may be new to you unless you’re listening to bachata, a style of dance music that originated in the Dominican Republic. Graces’ career began in earnest when she released her debut album on a mainstream label in 2013s Leslie Grace. Prior to the eponymous album, Grace had only released one Christian album independently. When she signed her contract, the label decided to switch from Graces to bachata, music she knew well because her parents are Dominican. She wasted no time writing history. At just 17, she became the youngest woman to top Billboards Latin Airplay Graphic with his first single in 2012 a bilingual cover of the hit The Shirelles Will you still love me tomorrow

Grace is undoubtedly hoping to have a similar impact when she makes her big-screen acting debut as Nina Rosario in In the heights. Nina is the first person in her family to go to college, and one of the few people in her Washington Heights neighborhood who dares to step out of her safe bubble and make a change in the world. Cosmopolitan told Grace about the similarities between Ninas’s struggles and hers, the lessons Nina taught her, and what it was like to be at the center of the most intense scene in In the heights.

Photo credit: Warner Bros.

Why did you decide to take on the role of Nina?

Just being a part of this project, I knew, was going to change my life. The brilliance of Lin-Manuel Miranda, who conceptualized the play and wrote her music and lyrics, Quiara Alegra Hudes, who wrote the story for the stage and the scenario and Jon M. Chu, the director of the movie, was really like, Wow, if I could be a part of anything with them that would be amazing. But Nina felt like me in many ways. She is from that neighborhood that is so familiar to me. I have family in New York, I have family in the Heights and the Bronx, so I know neighborhoods like this. And my mom had her first business there. And so the idea of ​​being a part of a story like this seemed really close to me. And also the struggles that Nina goes through to feel the pressure to try to be the best for her family were really relatable to me.

The story continues

What aspects of your life have you used to relate to Ninas’ struggles at Stanford and at home?

I was born in New York. I was born in the Bronx, grew up in Yonkers until I was 10 years old. But then we moved to Florida when I was 10, a small town called Davie. And there weren’t many people who looked like me. There is not a large Dominican community there. And just, in general, not many different ethnicities in a fifth grade class at this time in Davie, Florida. So when I got there it was a big culture shock, and I was really excited to move, actually. Then I had to explain what I was ethnically. I didn’t necessarily know, at 10, how to do that. Because all I had known was a classroom full of people who were diverse.

My best friend in New York was Indian. My other best friend was black, my other best friend was Puerto Rican. And then I go to this classroom where I’m the only person with curly hair and they ask me What are you? And so, Nina feels this otherness a lot when she goes to Stanford. And she also feels like she can’t come home and say how hard it is because she realizes all the sacrifice and the struggle to be a part of a neighborhood like Washington Heights. , and how lucky she is to go to Stanford. And so this duality of feeling privileged but also of feeling guilty and not knowing how to appropriate who she is because she does not yet feel comfortable or she feels fragmented. I took a lot of this from my own personal experience and put it in Nina.

How did you and Gregory Diaz IV bond between Nina and Sonny? Hes the catalyst for which she returns to school. It’s a big deal.

It wasn’t hard for me to understand Sonny and Ninas’ relationship because we spent so much time bonding. We all rehearsed for 10 weeks before getting on set. Gregory and I spent a lot of our scary moments on set together. I told Gregory a lot because we were like, Oh my God, we were part of this huge movie. And this is my first film. And so often we would empathize on What do you do when And I created that sister / brother relationship with him. Like, a real one, you know? And so it was easy to take that when we had lines together, and obviously when he has to share this intimate moment with her and tell Nina what’s really going on. He is someone you want to protect and love and I saw him a bit like one of my little cousins. If something like possible deportation happened to them, how would I feel? It would break my heart.

Photo credit: Warner Bros.

What memories do you have of filming the scene where Nina tells everyone she was racially profiled at Stanford? It’s a great moment in the film.

Filming this scene was difficult because Nina is very vulnerable and she is afraid to share this moment. And in a lot of ways, every time I’ve been like that, I really like my character, I look a lot like Nina. I will hide it until the end of me. Until someone can choose Hey, is something wrong? Jon came over and he whispered a few things in my ear in a few takes. It’s one of the scenes that were all together, so the pressure as an actress was really strong as well. And here I am with Jimmy Smits, who is a pro. Jon came up to my ear and gave me a Like it changes my whole perspective, and it really sounded like one of my experiences. And then I just saw this moment in a new, vulnerable light. He was like, you are sharing something that you don’t want to share. And you didn’t think you would share. But that’s the only thing you can say to make your father realize how hard it is for you to go back. And this table is about to be turned upside down. This vulnerability finally emerged. But it was hard.

What did you learn from Nina and what do you hope the audience learns from her?

I have learned that the pressure you feel to do your best for your community and for your family and for yourself is a responsibility that can be overwhelming. But it’s also an opportunity that can be very motivating and ambitious, and it can propel you to achieve things that you never thought you could achieve, just because you have that fuel behind you that is more than just for you. . And I learned that there are certain keys that only I have. Hope people take this. Like, they start to value their uniqueness and celebrate it, instead of feeling like a burden. Because that’s where the magic happens. This is where we bring something that no one else can.

What’s your next sueito for yourself?

I want to keep doing projects like this, be a part of projects like this … no matter how small. We hope that by seeing this movie, Hollywood will be inspired to make more Latinx movies like this. My goal is to continue to do so, whether in music, film, or any other project I am attached to. My dream is to be able to continue to tell useful stories. Yes, I want to make more music and make people enjoy it, make more movies … reach certain heights. But most of all, I just want to do stuff that touches people and makes them feel like they’re not alone.

Want the latest film and television news? We know you do. You can follow all of our entertainment coverage here.

You might also like