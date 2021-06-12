Today’s story, June 12, 2021 | Entertainment

June 12

1987

President Ronald Reagan advised Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev to “break this wall” when he visited the fragmented German city of Berlin.

1630

John Winthrop, an Englishman who leads a fleet of Puritan refugees, arrives at the Massachusetts Bay Colony, where he becomes governor.

1939

The National Baseball Hall of Fame Museum was located in Cooperstown, New York.

1942

Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl living in Amsterdam, received her 13th birthday diary less than a month after she and her family went into hiding from the Nazis.

1963

Civil rights leader Medgar Evers, 37, was gunned down outside his home in Jackson, Mississippi. (In 1994, Byron de la Beckwith was convicted of the murder of Evers and sentenced to life imprisonment. He died in 2001.)

1964

Black South African nationalist Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life imprisonment along with seven others, including Walter Sisulu, for sabotaging the apartheid administration (all of whom were finally released in 1990). Mandela).

1967

The Supreme Court of the United States of Love Against Virginia unanimously removed the state law prohibiting interracial marriage.

1971

Tricia Nixon and Edward F. Cox got married in the Rose Garden of the White House.

nineteen eighty one

Major League Baseball players have launched a 49-day strike over the issue of free agent pay. (The season did not resume until August 10.)

1991

The Russians went to the polls to elect President Boris N. Yeltsin of their republic.

1994

Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were murdered outside their home in Los Angeles. (OJ Simpson was later acquitted in a criminal trial, but was ultimately found responsible in civil proceedings.)

2004

The body of former President Ronald Reagan was sealed in the grave of his presidential library in Simi Valley, California, after a week of mourning and mourning by world leaders and ordinary Americans.

2011

The Dallas Mavericks won the first NBA title by winning Game 6 of the Finals against the Miami Heat, 105-95. The Book of Mormon has won nine Tony Awards, including the highest honor in music. “Warhorse” won five Tony Awards, including the Best Play Award.

2015

Joyce Mitchell, an employee at Clinton’s Safest Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, was arrested on suspicion of helping the two convicted murderers escape. Mitchell was later convicted of promoting smuggling in prison and sentenced to 2/3 to 7 years in prison.

2016

Gunmen shot at Pulse Nightclub, a gay establishment in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people and injuring 53. Omar Matine pledged allegiance to Islamic State groups in a three-hour standoff ahead of the attack. being killed in a shootout with the police.

2020

A 27-year-old black man, Killing of Rayshards, was shot dead by one of two white police officers who responded after he was found asleep in a car in a passageway at Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta. Police body camera video showed Brooks grappling with a policeman, grabbing a Taser from one of them and shooting it as he fled. (The autopsy revealed that Brooks had been shot twice in the back. Officer Garrett Rolf faces charges, including murder.)

A federal judge has ordered the Seattle Police Department to temporarily suspend the use of tear gas, pepper spray and flash bang devices to break up peaceful protests.

The Oregon Supreme Court upheld Governor Kate Brown’s closing order to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Federal Judge William Sessions, appointed head of the FBI by President Ronald Reagan and sacked by President Bill Clinton a few years later, has died at his home in Texas at the age of 90.

