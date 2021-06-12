“Should I join a cycling club? By Lee ‘Hollywood’ Turner

In Australia, there are approximately 485 AusCycling registered clubs spread across the country. The state-by-state breakdown is ACT 10, NSW 137, NT 11, QLD 94, SA 30, TAS, 20, VIC 125, and WA 58.

Of course I am biased as I was a member of the St Kilda Cycling Club for 20 years and was a past president of the club.

You would think I would fully support and encourage or have everyone join a cycling club almost, but not quite.

One of the main benefits of joining a club is camaraderie, which allows you to meet many like-minded enthusiasts, as Lee Turner explains.

If you want to race, there are no two ways: you have to join a cycling club because you will need a license to run. Since Cycling Australia became AusCycling things have gotten better for riders who like to mix and match multiple disciplines like road riding and, say, BMX or MTBas, the only license now covers anything that is a win for the rider. . The great thing for many is 24/7 liability insurance for third party damage and personal injury (excluding sanctioned racing events).

There are four types of membership options: Lifestyle, Off-Road Racing, All-Discipline Racing, and Non-Riding. race. It should be noted that the clubs always have social subscriptions where you can go on rides and enjoy their many regular events and of course meet new people.

The insurance factor

If I wasn’t going to run I would be just as happy with a basic Bicycle Network membership because like clubs they have insurance included. Bicycle Network are also great advocates for cyclist safety, cycling infrastructure and making Australia more bike friendly.

If you are attending an event like the Bowral or Noosa Classic, Three Peaks or similar, you do not need a license. You just need a bike, your legs and a smile. But if you are tired of running your friends to the cafe on a Saturday and want to go further, then running might be perfect for you.

There are so many races during the summer months. Take Melbourne, for example, where you can run on Tuesday (Carnegie Caulfield), Wednesday (Hawthorn), Thursday (Southern Masters), Coburg Saturday, and Sunday (Carnegie Caulfield). Yes, there is plenty to keep you entertained.

Women’s cycling is growing rapidly, especially in the club scene.

Some clubs emphasize women’s membership and are extremely supportive of women’s racing. In St Kilda, they organized ladies-only lunches, training camps, rides and of course races.

The St Kilda Cycling Club was the pioneer in leading the way for women, and today they still lead the way thanks to outstanding female mentors in the club. It can be quite intimidating for some women to join a cycling club – they can be testosterone filled environments, women have to ask around and pick the right one.

In my opinion, there are too many cycling clubs and the difference between big active clubs and small clubs is huge. The big clubs do all the heavy lifting. They run races, social events, junior programs, workouts, club outings and more, while small clubs do nothing. If you are considering joining a cycling club, it would be beneficial to do your research, as the club closest to you is not necessarily the best option.

Not interested in racing? Membership in the club still has many advantages. Joining a cycling club puts you in touch with like-minded people who are probably just as passionate about anything biking as you are. Your circle of friendship and network will grow exponentially and your bike times will undoubtedly improve as you will be riding with different people in different places more often. The friendships I have made through my association with my club are lasting and

I am very grateful to you.

… Everyone has their reasons; for me it was racing, and I got so much more out of it, including a whole social network …

Many clubs have a great social scene with weekends, Tour de France themed parties, balls, parties and social rides which can all be a lot of fun and where you meet new people and hang out. new friends on horseback. The more you engage, the more you will profit from it. Plus, what could be more fun than socializing with like-minded cycling passionate friends.

If you have young children who enjoy their riding, a cycling club is a great place for them to learn skills. Many clubs offer fantastic junior programs with team training and age group races, both indoor on track and away with pathways to personal coaching. They will find like-minded kids and let’s be honest, it’s better if they are riding a bike than they are sitting in their bedroom on their iPad.

Joining a club gives you a sense of belonging and is a great way to elevate your hobby. Whether it’s for fun or fitness, clubs can really help.

summary

Everyone has their reasons; for me it was for running, and I took advantage of it so much that I had a whole social network. My partner Alison joined in so she could take part in the club’s group outings with her friends and get involved in social events.

A good club offers something for everyone, so go ahead, do your research and find the right one. For a list of clubs in Australia, visit www.auscycling.org.au/membership