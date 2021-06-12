Should I bring my mask? Twin Cities summer events are back, but what exactly will they look like? – The Minnesota Daily

After a year and a half of masks and social distancing, in-person events are resuming. Here’s a look at the local summer events and how they will be different for summer 2021.

June 17 celebrations: (June 13 – 19)

The Juneteenth celebrations are slated for the summer of 2021. From June 13 to 19, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will host several forward events and the Juneteenth, all of which will enforce minimum restrictions related to COVID-19. The schedule of events is expected to include literature readings, in-car movie screenings and virtual community roundtables, as well as live music and kites at Bethune Park.

Pride: (Main events: June 9 – 27 Pride Festival: July 17 – 18)

It really isn’t a summer in the Twin Cities without pride, and after an incredibly difficult year, the celebration is back. The Grand Marshal MASKqueerade Party event will take place at two locations for small gatherings, and the Rainbow Run 5k will take place in groups of 250 at 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., etc. for runner spacing. For the pride festival itself, kiosks have been removed along the lake in Loring Park to reduce congestion.

Stone Arch Bridge Festival: (June 19 – 20)

The annual gathering of art and music on and beside the historic Stone Arch Bridge will continue in 2021 with minor changes to the usual arrangements. With live music, a culinary arts market, and a local auto show, there’s something for everyone. Artist tents will be distributed providing a fair amount of space between each tent and all major musical events have been reduced. While the event typically features multiple stages with a full lineup of performances stretching into the evening, this year there will be two stages featuring mostly acoustic ensembles from one or two artists.

Loring Park Art Festival: (July 31 – August 1)

Mark your calendars for the weekend of July 31: the annual Community Arts Market and Festival is in full swing. A lively artistic celebration in front of the Walker, this event will once again bring local art, delicious food and a fun atmosphere to the Loring Park neighborhood. There will be hand sanitizers throughout the park and there will be limited entertainment and activities to eliminate assembly points.

The safety of our guests, artists and partners is paramount, said Pat Parnow, event director. We work closely with the guidelines set by the CDC and the State of Minnesota, and have strategized and shared best practices with art festival directors locally and nationally for many months.

Uptown Art Fair: (August 6-8)

In August, the streets of Uptown will once again be teeming with artists and art lovers. As Minnesota’s second busiest event, this event will be filled with people selling and buying visual art of all kinds. Uptown Art Fair executive director Jill Osiecki commented on the rise to host this event after being recently given the green light from the state.

The real challenge is that we are planning an event, basically in two months, which normally takes us a full year, Osiecki said. The fair has an impact on so many different people, not only 300 plus artists, but also our community. We think it’s super important to get there.

Minnesota Renaissance Festival: (weekend August 21 to October 3)

As the current state of the pandemic continues to improve as expected, organizers of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival will once again open the doors to their fantasy kingdom in Shakopee, Minnesota. Mid-America Festivals Director of Marketing and Events Stephanie Whipps explained how organizers still don’t know what the restrictions will look like for what the festivals 50th anniversary summer will be like.

We hope to have a normal Renaissance festival experience, but we will do whatever we have to do. If we have to operate with certain restrictions, then we will, said Whipps.

Rock the Garden: (Canceled)

Unfortunately, this precious Twin Cities music festival will not take place this summer. Due to programming difficulties during the pandemic, it will likely be another year before music lovers can once again gather on the grounds of the Walker Art Center for a day of loud music and good humor.

Minnesota State Fair: (August 26 – September 6)

Whether your solution is a bucket of Sweet Martha cookies, a ride on the giant water slide, or a ride in random RVs you could never afford, the Big Minnesota Reunion returns with all the foods and events you missed. . Currently, the state fair does not have daily attendance limits and masks will not be required for fair guests; However, organizers are strongly encouraging the use of masks for those who are not fully vaccinated, the Minnesota State Fair has announced. Additional announcements regarding the 2021 Minnesota State Fair, including free entertainment lineup, new food, full grandstand lineup and more, will be released in the coming weeks.