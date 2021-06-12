Summer Reading Guide: Mysteries, Memories, Duran Duran and more | National entertainment

The official start of summer is fast approaching and, even with increased travel opportunities, few destinations rival to get lost in a good book.

Here are some of the titles I bookmarked for summer reading. Most are new to the season, while a few make their presence felt in specific ways.

More than memories

When is a memoir more than a memoir? When it opens beyond a lifetime, illuminating the lives of others or larger segments of culture. Technically, Hanif Abdurraqib’s latest, “A Little Devil in America”, is not a memoir. The book’s subtitle reveals its substance and scope: “Notes in Praise of Black Performance”. But Abdurraqib is one of our best writers when it comes to making the personal and the cultural almost indistinguishable.

Abdurraqib is one of our best writers of the period. A brilliant poet, essayist, and cultural critic, he handles nostalgia, pop culture, darkness and friendship in ways few writers can. Here, he examines black America’s shifting perspectives on Whitney Houston, the death of Michael Jackson, the spiritual properties of dance, Afrofuturism, and more. The first chapter “Sixteen Ways of Looking at Blackface” is a deeply human virtuoso writing work. The longer dispatches are interrupted by bits of speech and conscience that refresh the soul and remind readers that there is little Abdurraqib cannot do.

Best known for the music she makes as Japanese breakfast, Michelle Zauner made a magnificent and confident debut with her memoir “Crying in H Mart”. An exquisite union of sumptuous sensory memories and painful substance marks Zauner’s prose, as she lifts the veil on her personal experience of growing up Korean-American. Zauner skillfully uses food, rituals, and the occasional clash of cultures to describe the depth of his connection with his mother, as well as the special delights and dilemmas of growing up between worlds.

Deep cultural dives

This september One Read program of the Daniel Boone regional library revolves around the breathtaking “Furious Hours” of Casey Cep. Why not get ahead of the game and read as literary icon Harper Lee sifts through a real-life mystery about race, religion, local politics, and the murder in 1970s Alabama. Cep writes with all the rigor of a journalist and the loving sense of detail and the envy of a novelist.

Annie Zaleski, a journalist with ties to St. Louis, offers a refreshing new entry in the acclaimed 33 1/3 series, which essentially takes readers through classic or otherwise notable album biographies. Zaleski’s attentive ear led her to “Duran Duran’s Rio”, a 1982 pop gem swirling with color and life. If social media is any indication, the book is already landing with die-hard Duran Duran fans and may provide unknown reasons to care for the ensemble that created touchstones such as “Hungry Like the Wolf” .

Roman rate

There are many ways to describe Will Leitch. Seasoned sports writer and film critic. Founder of Deadspin. One of the most outspoken American fans of the St. Louis Cardinals. Leitch refreshes his work as a novelist with “How Lucky”, now available. The book, which garnered praise from Stephen King and Richard Russo, finds a new direction in a story with outlines at the “back window”.

The protagonist Daniel tries to convince who wants to hear him that he has witnessed what happened to a missing young woman; getting others to see beyond his chronic illness, which puts him in a wheelchair, will be an uphill battle. Russo singled out the voice Leitch created for Daniel, writing, “I’m not sure this will ever leave my head completely, or that I want to.”

Many authors based in mid-Missouri are making their presence felt across the country. Perhaps few writers have had the recent reach of novelist Laura McHugh, whose “What’s Done in Darkness” was released on June 22. -luck and ne’er-do-wells. Her latest deals with the thorny case of a young Arkansas woman who must relive her own kidnapping to aid police in an all-too-familiar investigation.

Matt Bell dates back several hundred years and advances a thousand more in his sprawling environmental novel “Appleseed”, which will be released next month. If a writer manages to unite past, present and distant future, while addressing the fundamentals of human existence and the erosion of the earth that nourishes us, it is the Reflected Bell.

Poetry, poetry, poetry!

A number of prominent poets have already published books this summer or soon will be, including Michael Kleber-Diggs, (“Worldly Things”, released June 8), Amorak Huey and Todd Kaneko (“Slash / Slash”, released June 15), Alina Stefanescu (“Dor”, July), Taylor Byas (“Bloodwarm”, July) and Kaveh Akbar (“Pilgrim Bell”, August).

Several releases in 2021 unite new or unpublished poems with the canonical work of brilliant writers. “The Glass Constellation” is an in-depth and deeply satisfying look at the career of famous Chinese-American poet Arthur Sze. The book joins nearly 40 pages of fresh writing to existing pieces ranging from 1972 to 2019.

“The Essential June Jordan” is a fitting celebration of the late poet, who died in 2002 at the age of 65. The book is everything Jordan was right, insanely funny, deceptively tender. Jericho Brown, Pulitzer winner and recent guest of the Unbound Book Festival, adds an afterword.

