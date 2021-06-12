Lilith, Lilibet Lucifer? How baby names got changed to L

Give the credit to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: The monarchs of Montecito, California have managed to come up with a Lilibet name for their new baby girl that is so distinctive that it is almost unheard of outside of Buckingham Palace or the crowned. (To the uninitiated, Lilibet is a royal family nickname for the prince’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, derived from her mispronunciation of her own name as a child.)

In defying old baby naming conventions, however, they also stumbled upon a new one: the quest to tag your child with the most idiosyncratic name possible.

During a telephone interview, Pamela Redmond, co-author of 10 books on first names, as well as founder of the site Nomberry, discussed the arms race between parents to baptize their babies with unique names that will turn heads.

Should we be surprised that Harry and Meghan risked the name of their second child?