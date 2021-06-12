Entertainment
Lilith, Lilibet Lucifer? How baby names got changed to L
Give the credit to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: The monarchs of Montecito, California have managed to come up with a Lilibet name for their new baby girl that is so distinctive that it is almost unheard of outside of Buckingham Palace or the crowned. (To the uninitiated, Lilibet is a royal family nickname for the prince’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, derived from her mispronunciation of her own name as a child.)
In defying old baby naming conventions, however, they also stumbled upon a new one: the quest to tag your child with the most idiosyncratic name possible.
During a telephone interview, Pamela Redmond, co-author of 10 books on first names, as well as founder of the site Nomberry, discussed the arms race between parents to baptize their babies with unique names that will turn heads.
Should we be surprised that Harry and Meghan risked the name of their second child?
Naming babies has become almost a competitive sport, with parents vying for a name that no one else has discovered, which also has deep personal meaning. Many parents ignore the standard lexicon and instead seek out place names, invented names, international names, and names that challenge gender stereotypes.
And of course Lilibet is yet another L name for girls.
L must be like the consonant of the decade. Lily is one of the original L, or double L, names like Lola, Lila, and Lilian. Luna went from almost non-existent 20 years ago to number 14 on the List of social security administration popular names. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend used it for their the girl. You saw the same with the 70s and 80s J names Jennifer, Jason, Jessica, Joshua. Then there were the K names, which the Kardashians helped popularize in the 2000s. The sound of the letter is what is becoming all the rage.
But why L?
There are a lot of words that start with L that have very positive and warm connotations, such as loving, adorable, singing, alive.
What about the boys?
There are certainly boy equivalents Lucas, Luca, Leo, Levi. I know it sounds crazy, but there were over 50 boys in America named Lucifer last year.
Wait, Lucifer?
Banned names are used more and more. You start to see named babies Lilith, a demon of Jewish folklore, and Time, a Hindu goddess associated with the end of the world or death. Even Danger is quickly becoming a hot new name for boys. On the flip side, there is a whole new class of evangelical names: Amen, Savior, Canaan, Creed and Saint the name of Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s eldest son.
Another thing that stands out from Lilibet is that it’s a surname. Do non-royals also pick names from their family trees?
Absolutely. It gives people a way to narrow down the vast universe of names, and also a genuine way to make your child’s name real meaning. The difference is that today people want authentic last names. In the 80s there were these fake last names like Parker and Morgan that looked like last names but weren’t.
Is the same for non-English speaking names?
There is certainly a movement to reclaim original cultural names. Many Latin Americans revert to original surnames like Pablo, compared to the Anglicized version, Paul. Parents of Indian descent who have Anglicized names themselves can give a child born in America a traditional name like Arjun, a trendy Hindi name meaning bright and shiny.
Are all surnames created equal?
No one wants to use the names of their siblings or children they went to school with. And the names of their parents are even worse the names of baby boomers like Susan, Debbie, Bobby or Karen, who of course have their own issues. This is why the names of your great-grandparents like Beatrice and Arthur sound appealing again. They’re far enough away to feel fashionable again, rather than old-fashioned.
How far do you have to go to reach the sweet spot?
There seems to be a pattern called the 100-year rule: after 100 years, names are set to become not only in use, but really in fashion. And some parents are looking for names that have not been used for a few thousand years, taken from the ancient world, mythology or fables. Julius, Cassius, and Freya are all the rage, and names like Hera, Nyx, and Osiris are starting to pop up.
What are the other major trends of the moment?
Nature names are one of those categories that keeps growing. Parents are now seriously looking at animal names like Ox or mineral names like Onyx and Amethyst or heavenly names like Venus, Celestia and, well, Skye.
So, is the general rule more unique the better?
One of the name’s worst fates is discovering that the name you thought was so original as Elodie, in honor of your French grandmother has become so popular that there are four more children with that name in the name. your child’s school.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
