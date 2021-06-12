Hollywood LGBTQ + Writers’ Committee: Doing Better





the LGBTQ + Writers Committee of the Writers Guild of America West published a letter Friday, urging Hollywood to hire more LGBTQ + writers for film and television production, promote better portrayal of LGBTQ + stories, and challenge non-inclusive work environments. We’re here to tell you that the fight for inclusion and visibility has barely started the letter, which was published during Pride Month. ahead of this weekend’s Los Angeles pride celebration, bed. Highlighting the wrongs Hollywood has done against the LGBTQ + community in the past, the group argues that while there has been progress, fair representation still lags behind. Of the 118 films released by major studios in 2019, only 22, only 18.6% included a single LGBTQ + character, the statement said. Additionally, of these, only nine featured an LGBTQ + character for more than ten minutes of screen time. And, of course, the statistics are much more dire when looking at the portrayal of queer BIPOC and queer characters with disabilities. The group also shares troubling reports from its members: Over the past five years, 22% of LGBTQ + committee members say they have been the target of overt discrimination and / or harassment in an industrial environment because of their identity, the group says. letter. This number jumps to 57% when we look at microaggressions. A survey last month of more than 150 committee members found that 46% of writers said they hid their identity or felt pressured to do so in an industrial environment. The letter argues that we must challenge any environment where queer writers feel the need to hide their identities. LGBTQ + writers are also excluded from the conversation about increasing diversity in Hollywood, argues the letter, even though LGBTQ + people share a culture, psychology and history of political and religious oppression. The nearly 2,100 word statement ends with a number of solutions. They include common sense points (read us) and also some suggestions that could be quickly applicable, for example, if you’re looking to tell a story about a specific queer POV rather than hiring a cishet writer, to bring us in. later. [as consultants] To achieve a certain degree of authenticity, hire a queer writer from the start. The letter, which can be read in full here, concludes, it is the responsibility of Hollywood today to repair all the damage done by Hollywood’s past. The idea that even a single queer character will be seen as too risky in our increasingly global marketplace is unacceptable. Reject this idea, or knowingly choose to reject us. Either way, we see you. More great stories from Vanity Show An oral history of A different world, as told by the cast and crew

Home Truths: How HGTV, Magnolia, and Netflix are building a massive space

Cruella de Vil is mean, but Tallulah Bankhead was even wilder

Why Easttown mare I always had to end up like this

Cover article: Issa Rae says goodbye to Precarious

Kathryn Hahn throughout

Why Kims Convenience Questions

Court dismisses trans assault lawsuit against Rosario Dawson

From the archives: When Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Makes perfect sense Sign up for the HWD Daily newsletter for industry essentials and awards coverage, plus a special weekly edition of Awards Insider.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos