How GB News brings American-style TV news to the UK | Media

When GB News launches at 8 p.m. on Sunday, viewers will for the first time be able to immerse themselves in a non-stop, opinionated, American-style anti-wake-up news channel aimed at a british audience. But there’s one thing those running the outlet desperately want to clarify: Please don’t compare us to Fox News.

Would match the mood of the nation and communities who feel their voices have not been heard in the mainstream media, said Angelos Frangopoulos, the Australian media manager hired to launch the channel. Were just true to telling the stories people want to tell.

Channel staff suggest that the stories people want to talk about will largely include the so-called culture war issues that are increasingly dividing Boris Johnson’s government, ranging from whether English footballers should be kneeling, trans rights and coronavirus blockades.

GB News employees have also learned that their target audience are rational and civic centrists who feel that BBC News has strayed and that there are certain topics that cannot now be discussed without being shouted out. The programs are meant to be warm and more optimistic about the future of the UK and the positive impact of capitalism.

Work in progress in the offices of GB News on Tuesday. Photograph: Kirsty OConnor / PA

As a result, the channel is moving away from traditional news bulletins and will instead rely on opinion-driven programs run by presenters. Rather than following the BBC and Sky trying to be the first on the pitch at a news event, presenters such as Andrew Neil, Kirsty Gallacher and Alastair Stewart will mostly debate broken stories elsewhere, creating easily crushed debates that can go viral on social media. .

Neils show will include a section titled Woke Watch, highlighting perceived examples of political correctness gone mad, and Media Watch, patrolling alleged liberal media prejudices. Topics discussed during rehearsals include whether unconscious bias training really helps in combating racism. The channel claims it has no explicit political leanings but has hired former Brexit party candidates as presenters.

Is there a gap in the market? Yes, a little one. No one has ever played with the fairness guidelines in TV news before, said Jamie McGowan Stuart, of Enders Analysis media analysts. But in purely commercial terms, it is very delicate. If he achieves his very ambitious goals, he will only make a profit.

Those involved in the launch suggest a more accurate comparison that Fox News is ITV Good Morning Britain during Piers Morgans’ time as host, where the presenter had a knack for focusing on particularly controversial issues that would inevitably spark debate of a day on social networks. Morgan, who left ITV earlier this year after refusing to apologize for his comments on Meghan Markle, declined the opportunity to join GB News.

A sign at the entrance to GB News studio in Paddington. Photograph: Aaron Chown / PA

One of the main concerns for GB News staff right now is whether the channel will air. His quickly built studio in London’s Paddington Basin uses new technology and many of the staff are relatively inexperienced. The channels’ budget of 25 million euros per year is low compared to the standards of continuous news. Neil, who is used to working with a BBC studio crew, was said to have been particularly stressed by GB News sources during the chaotic rehearsals and was concerned that his program would be hampered by technical issues.

One of the ironies of GB News is that it is a channel funded by wealthy elites who believe there is a void in the market for programs insulting cultural elites who impose their views on ordinary Brits. . Its main backers are US television group Discovery, Dubai-based investment fund Legatum and Brexit hedge fund boss Sir Paul Marshall, who also happens to be the father of the Mumford & Sons bassist. Small investors in the anti-establishment news channel include Lord Farmer and Lord Spencer, both of whom have served as Conservative Party treasurers.

Neil, president of GB Newss and main presenter, who indicates his primary residence is France on official documents, is also president of Spectator magazine. He told the FT Future of News event that GB News’s cultural stance is an insurgency: the fire has been stoked by the Awakened Warriors and by and large the establishment media are on their side. Well, just be against your voice a little bit to give another point of view.

While the advertising will make money, the ultimate goal will be to convince a relatively small group of die-hard fans to pay to subscribe to an app that allows them to watch programs and communicate with the show’s hosts. . If it is successful, the intention is to replicate the format with versions of the channel across Europe. A GB News digital radio stream is expected to launch next month.

It’s a digital business powered by mass television, said Frangopoulos, the channel’s chief executive. Our aim is to create engaging digital content, where we interact with audiences across the UK, which has a TV service associated with it.

Contrary to popular belief, there is no legal obligation for UK broadcasters to give equal time to both sides of a political debate. Instead, GB News will simply have to ensure that its shows meet Ofcom’s standards of impartiality. This would allow a host to express a firm opinion on a cultural war topic as long as viewers are then exposed to alternative viewpoints.

Stop Funding Hate, the Twitter-centric campaign group that lobbies right-wing media by targeting their advertisers, has already launched a campaign against the channel. GB News may now be trying to get rid of the Fox News label, but if being woken up is being anti-racist, then by posing as an anti-waking TV station they seem to be expressing their intentions pretty clearly, a- he declared.