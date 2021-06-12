Patrick Ta Beauty launches the first line of eye shadows and gel liners – The Hollywood Reporter





If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. After launching his eponymous beauty brand with glowing mists and oils and expanding to lips and brushes, Patrick Ta has a new collection of eye cosmetics. Hollywood’s beloved makeup artist debuted Major dimension, her first line of eye shadow and gel eyeliner. (Shay Mitchell, Olivia Munn, Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are among her Michelin-starred clients.) The Beauty Entrepreneur teased the collection on May 31 on his brand’s Instagram account and revealed the big news the next day. Ta showcased a range of multidimensional looks in a video series using the 12 eyeshadow palette ($ 68) and precision gel liners ($ 26 each) available in Satin Black, Deep Bronze Metallic, and Cream, and Rich Brown (both with matte finishes). Makeup mavens will enjoy playing with the palette’s stackable shades in a range of warm and cool tones, including two glossy creme bases, five metallic shadows, four velvety matte shades, and a sparkly mattress topper. They are formulated to look great when worn alone in everyday natural looks or to enhance the glam with smoky eyes. In a statement, Ta suggests experimenting with shadow textures and applying shimmering shadows with your fingers for a “more pigmented and opaque” look, and using a synthetic eye shadow brush (try hers for $ 22) to blend in with the lid. Gel liner pencils are designed to glide like a liquid (with no mess or drying time) while providing full coverage in one pass. The five-piece Patrick Ta Major Dimension collection is available at PatrickTa.com and Sephora.com; view all products and purchase them below. 1. Patrick Ta Major Dimension eyeshadow palette Patrick Ta Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette

$ 68

Buy now 2. Patrick Ta Major Dimension precision gel eyeliner in black Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner

$ 26

Buy now 3. Patrick Ta Major Dimension precision gel eyeliner in deep bronze Zipporah Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner

$ 26

Buy now 4. Patrick Ta Major Dimension precision gel eyeliner in cream Zipporah Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner

$ 26

Buy now 5. Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner in Rich Brown Zipporah Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner

$ 26

Buy now







