The director behind the dystopian aesthetic of Marvel’s “Loki”

In the first episode of Loki, the trickster god of the Marvel Cinematic Universe last seen escaping on a time journey during Avengers: Endgameis captured and taken to a mysterious hinterland that exists outside of time and space and bears no resemblance to a mushroom-colored airport from the 1970s. The walls are paneled with wood. The ceiling, covered with hundreds of circular lights, stretches enormously in the distance, its composition being pure Kubrick. In this context, a brooding agent tells Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) to take a ticket and join the queue. There are only two of us here, he replies, irritated by the order. Take. A. Ticket, the guard spits.

That bureaucratically claustrophobic place is the Time Variance Authority, a non-temporal zone set up to eliminate all time travel shenanigans that threaten the integrity of the sacred timeline. The MCU sent its heroes and anti-heroes to rush into space; he set them up as gladiators on garbage planets; it allowed them to absorb the heat of the stars and channel the power of the entire universe. But that never has them, even in all of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feiges’ most twisted visions sent to the DMV. So far. The setup is darkly funny: The MCU’s most chaotic and arrogant character, the most resistant to any kind of authority, found himself doomed to a purgatory of sign sheets, plexiglass tyrants, and Muzak. For Loki, it’s pure hell.

To read: A Marvel series that cares little about the Marvels universe

Loki is the third Marvel TV show to debut on Disney + this year, after the emotional and WandaVision and seriousness but without interest The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Early reviews praised the original chemistry between Loki and his TVA manager, Mobius (Owen Wilson), as well as the show’s breeze and sense of humor. But shows with an unmistakably dystopian sci-fi aesthetic, in which cityscapes melt into nothingness in endless shades of brown, suggest that the TVA could be more malicious than it appears. There are other allusions to autocracy, too: in the scene where Loki resentfully accepts his ticket, framed posters on the walls bear graphic eyes that represent an all-seeing police state, and cheerfully threatening slogans: BRING OR HAVE YOUR CLOCK CLEANED. During Loki’s first interaction with a TVA agent, she hits him in the face with a baton, then slows down time to one-sixteenth of her normal rate to prolong his pain.

The optical grandeur of the spectacles and the sinister bureaucratic elements are products of Kate Herrons’ vision. The 32-year-old from south-east London was working as a temp for a fire extinguisher company when she was hired as the director of the Netflix series. Sex education; Loki is his first major solo project. When in talks for the job, she presented Marvel bosses with what amounted to a lengthy PowerPoint presentation on what she thought the show should be: the architecture of the TVA, the music of the show, even Lokis’ character dynamics over the past 10 years. I knew I was offering them something that was stylistically a little different from what they had done before, she told me on Zoom. The aesthetic she had in mind was in part inspired by the Brutalist architecture of the region where she grew up, which served as the backdrop for dystopian classics including A clockwork orange and Children of men.

WONDERFUL STUDIOS

The biggest challenge, she said, was how to capture this infinite space that is outside of time, the alternate realm where VAT exists. It is not a planet. There’s no sun. It’s almost a Vegas-style office city in a way. She drew ideas from Brazil, Terry Gilliams 1985 absurd science fiction about a man trapped in a bureaucratic dystopia; from the German expressionist drama of 1927 Metropolis, located in a futuristic megalopolis; and Ridley Scotts 1982 neo-noir science fiction, Blade runner. LokiThe washed-out monochrome palette instantly sets it apart from other Marvel projects.Instead of the technicolor pop of an Avengers movie or the vivid blues and whites of space, the series envelops viewers in jarring earthy hues, brown on beige on earthy earth. ‘shadow. A rare hint of color appears when Loki spots handles of Infinity stones in a desk drawer, a visual clue that the way the power supply works in the TVA is completely foreign to the way it has always worked in the MCU.

Read: TV had never seen anything like WandaVision before

The tone is casual in the first two episodes, in large part because the character as written by showrunner, Michael Waldron, is so reliable and brash through no hindrance. But the grim design of the TVA hints at darker twists to come. Nexus events need to be pruned, reads another poster within the agency, referring to time travel incidents that could cause time fractures by triggering alternate branches of reality; viewers can only speculate on what this pruning entails. When Loki tells Agent Mobius that this place is a nightmare, Mobius replies: It’s another department. The legal system in which Loki is tried is superficial and unchanging; he risks either being doomed to remain forever in this perpetual office landscape of retro technology and futuristic torture, or be liquidated for his crimes.

LokiHis distorted understanding of time eerily captures the mood of the past year and his uncanny ability to go months into eons and weeks into years. Herron left England when she was hired on Loki in 2019 and flew to Los Angeles then Atlanta, where, to her surprise, she ended up staying for two years, after filming of the pandemic stopped. The unexpected extra time gave her more opportunities to delve into scenes already shot and reexamine the characters and tone. Loki seems likely to put up with his new setting, given the nature of franchises and the fact that the series bears his name. But, Herron said, the world around him is newly unpredictable. VAT is a carpet, she said. Everything people thought they had power or had power in the MCU is actually very different now. It’s a new playground.