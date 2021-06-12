Who is Aisha Sultana, actress-filmmaker accused of sedition in Lakshadweep?





Kochi: Massive protests have recently erupted in Lakshadweep against “undemocratic” policy changes by the Union’s land administrator, Praful Patel. Amid the turmoil, a sedition case was filed by the chairman of the BJP’s Lakshadweep unit, Abdul Khader, against Lakshadweep-based filmmaker Aisha Sultana. The complaint said the model and actor who worked with several Malayalam filmmakers had spread false information that the central government had used a biological weapon to spread the COVID-19 infection on the island. Also Read – 15 Lakshadweep BJP Executives Resign Over Sedition Charges Against Filmmaker Aisha Sultana Subsequently, BJP members began to protest the accusations, and many of them resigned, saying the complaint was “false and manipulated”. But who is Aisha Sultana and what did she say? Here’s all you need to know. Also Read – Lakshadweep Filmmaker Aisha Sulthana Named in FIR Sedition for Comment on ‘Biological Weapon’ Who is Aisha Sultana? Aisha Sultana is a model, actress and director based on Chetiath Island in Lakshadweep. She is also a renowned face in Kerala and has worked with several Malayalam filmmakers. She made her directorial debut in 2020 with the independent Malayalam film “Flush”. She also worked as an associate director on the sets for the Malayalam film ‘Kettyolaanu Ente Malaakha’. Read also – Lakshadweep: what is at the heart of the protest against the administrator | Explain What is the complaint against Aisha Sultana? BJP Lakshadweep unit chairman C Abdul Khader Haji alleged that Sultana criticized the Center over the ongoing political crisis in Lakshadweep during a debate on a Malayalam TV channel when she called Praful Patel a “Biological weapon”. The BJP chief also alleged that Sultana’s remark was an anti-national act, which tarnished the central government’s “patriotic image”, thus seeking to take action against it. Sharing the post on her Facebook page, she wrote: “A FIR [sedition charges] has been registered. However, only the truth will prevail. The BJP leader who lodged the complaint is from Lakshadweep. As he continues to betray his homeland, I will continue to fight for it. Tomorrow, those who betrayed us will be isolated. “Now to the people of Lakshadweep: the sea protects you and you protect the sea. Those who are betrayed are afraid, but we are not. I did not raise my voice to shut up or weaken myself. My voice is going to be louder from now on, ”she added. Protest in Lakshadweep At least 15 BJP leaders and workers in Lakshadweep, led by Secretary General Abdul Hameed Mullipuzha, have resigned from the party after sedition charges against the filmmaker. “You have made a false and unjustified complaint against Sister Chetlath. We express our firm objection and present our resignations, ”Secretary of State Abdul Hameed Mullipuzha said in a statement to ANI. Earlier this week, the whole of Lakshadweep went on a 12-hour hunger strike on Monday to protest against the Union Territory administration and Administrator Praful Khoda Patel for sanctioning “anti-popular” policies. . In one of the fiercest protests the island has seen in decades, locals held up signs in front of their homes, on charpoys and even underwater with slogans such as “Revoke LDAR” (Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation) and “Justice for Lakshadweep”. Supporters of the movement bombarded social media platforms with #SaveLakshadweep and footage of the mass protest. But what is protest? Here’s a breakdown for you. People have argued that the new law will take away the pristine Lakshadweep Archipelago – its unique culture, tradition, flora and fauna, white sand beaches and emerald sea.







