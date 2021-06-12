Whoopi Goldberg to be Honored in Moving Mountains Virtual Fundraiser – The Hollywood Reporter





EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg will have another award to add to her collection on June 15, when she is honored at a Moving Mountains virtual fundraiser. The association, founded and directed by Bosch star Jamie Hector, provides free programs, access and opportunities for disadvantaged youth to learn the creative and business aspects of the arts. Goldberg joins a list of past Moving Mountains winners that includes LL cool J, Steve Buscemi, Jesse Williams, and Hill Harper, among others. At the event, she will be greeted in a program that will also include a cook with former NBA star Charles Oakley and appearances by Michael Bivins, OJ Anderson, Stephen Baker and Robert “Kool” Bell. “I love Whoopi, she’s an amazing person, said Hector, I contacted her and thanked her for being [a force] in industry. She understands the work we do and how important it is to be part of a community and to give back to our youth. Creating an interactive program for virtual participants (which includes a home cooking offering) was important to Hector and his board as a way to counter the Zoom fatigue that many are feeling at this point in the pandemic. Organizing a gala, whether virtual or in person, is always a difficult task, but for Hector it is still a reminder of the soul and purpose of Moving Mountains, which he founded in 2007 because he knew firsthand the impact an exhibition to the arts had on his life and eventual career. Jamie Hector (third from left) with the children of Moving Mountains.

Courtesy of Subject He trained in an organization called Tomorrow’s Future Theater Company when he was young, and when he returned the favor, the impact was overwhelming. “I started Moving Mountains and soon after I had to go and shoot The use, ”said the actor who first broke in HBO’s beloved crime drama series. “Then when I came back and visited a student named Dominique, she stopped me and said, ‘Is that what you are doing? Are you part of our lives and then you disappear? ‘ It was then that I realized the effect I had on young people and in turn, the effect they had on my life. Hector dug his heels and got to work to build the organization. “It started to grow and grow and grow every year,” says the actor, who returns for the seventh and final season of the critically acclaimed film from Amazon. Bosch June 25. “We develop their skills and help them build their character. We provide a place to come and work with like-minded people, and some of them may not even know what direction they want to take in their life yet, but we help them find it. The program, open to young people aged 8 to 21, includes theater, dance, song, film and writing. One of the many awards Hector witnessed during his Move mountains run sees some of his students succeeding professionally (even in fields other than the arts) and returning to help teach programs for the next generation. “It’s a beautiful thing,” he explains. “Knowing that we have created a place for budding talent to build their confidence, to move forward and to be productive in the arts, in life and in business, it really touches me. “ Tickets for the June 15 fundraiser are available here. Jamie Hector, center, poses with his Moving Mountains team and some of the kids enrolled in the organization’s various entertainment-focused programs.

Courtesy of Jamie Hector A version of this story first appeared in the June 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.







