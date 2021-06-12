Entertainment
Asin’s 3-Year-Old Daughter Arin Is Already Learning Kathak, Ghajini Star Shares Photo | Bollywood
Asin shared a new photo of her daughter Arin on Instagram. The ex-actor revealed that his daughter started Kathak lessons when she was 3 years old.
POSTED JUNE 12, 2021 10:09 PM IST
Former actor Asin gave his fans a glimpse of his three-year-old daughter Arin as she prepared for her dance class. Asin took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of her little one dressed for a Kathak class.
In the photo, Asin’s daughter Arin was seen wearing yellow floral-print kurta pajamas. Arin was seen with her hair down and her hands clasped as she stood silently. A bed with an original pillow and the walls in the colors of the rainbow doubled as a backdrop. Asin shared the photo with the caption, “Weekend Kathak Practice 3yr old.”
Arin turned three in October 2020. Asin had shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration which took place at their home in Kochi on Instagram. Photos revealed that the birthday party revolved around the theme of animals, with lots of golden decorations in the shape of cats. Several stuffed animals were seen in the room and the cake featured two dogs made on them.
Asin shared the photos and wrote: “Shes 3 now – Arin Rayn (His name – both first and last name, a combination of Rahul and my first names. Rayn is pronounced Ra-in but spelled with a twist. A short and simple name, non-sexist, secular, free of religion, caste and patriarchy.) Thank you to each of you who sent us love and wishes! “
Read also: Varun Dhawan wishes mom Lali for her birthday: “Thank you for being my strength, my conscience”
Asin married Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in 2016 and said goodbye to her acting career. They got married on January 19, 2016, during Christian and Hindu ceremonies. She has been seen in films like Ghajini, Ready, Housefull 2 and Khiladi 786. Her last Bollywood film was All Is Well in 2015.
In 2016, she shared a post reaffirming that she had no plans to return to Bollywood. “To all my media friends who still haven’t received the message, I reiterate once again that I have stopped taking assignments and fulfilled all my commitments before my wedding itself, including my brand recommendations, ”she said in a social media post.
