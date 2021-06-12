School of rock actor Brian Falduto was homophobic towards himself after playing “Gay Kid”





Santiago Felipe / Getty Images; Paramount Pictures Brian Falduto learned a lot about himself after receiving an early education in Rock school. The former child actor, 29, recently explained that playing “the gay kid” in the 2003 film prevents him from coming to terms with his own sexuality. “I was so in denial,” he explained on the Cooper and Anthony Podcast while chatting about his sassy character Billy. “Think about it: I was in fifth grade when this movie came out and I was called gay, then someone told me it wasn’t cool,” Falduto continued. “So I was like, ‘Oh okay, so I’m not gay.'” RELATED: Rock school Actors say they are “stunned and saddened” by the death of costar Kevin Clark at 32 He performed alongside Jack Black, Joan Cusack, Miranda Cosgrove, and a host of other talented young actors from the musical, playing Billy, a private school student with an eye for fashion who becomes the titular group’s costume designer. His line, “You are nerdy and I hate you,” has even become one of the film’s most memorable lines. “I was denying it before I even had an idea of ​​what [being gay] was, “Falduto recounted.” So by the time I realized I was potentially gay, I was already essentially homophobic to myself. “ Falduto before open on the negative and positive points of his experience in a personal essay for Avocado. “Even though I have denied them the chance to do so for 16 years, the supporters who resonated with my screen work at such a young age wereted no time reaching out to me and telling me what that meant seeing someone like me on the big screen in 2003 – in most cases someone like them, ”he wrote in October. “I have to admit, the beautiful moments of connection that have happened since I kissed and shared my story made me foolish to hide,” Falduto continued. “But I was 11 and that was another time, and I had to do what I had to do to survive.” RELATED VIDEO: VIDEO: Watch Jack Black’s rocking movie moments from “Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny” to “School of Rock” The actor – who also added a musician, filmmaker and life coach to his resume – has kept in touch with Black over the years, as has many young movie stars. “I want to tell him he’s a great, awesome human,” he told Cooper and Anthony, noting the Tenacious D member D even helped him fund a music video.

