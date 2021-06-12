Thirteen people injured after gunman opened fire in Austin

Thirteen people were injured early Saturday morning after a gunman opened fire in bustling downtown Austin – the only gunman still at large.

Gunshots erupted just before 1:30 a.m. along 6th Street as there were still drinkers, who sprinted into bars and restaurants in an attempt to escape.

Two of the injured were in critical condition but no one has died yet, Austin Police Acting Chief Joseph Chacon said at 4 a.m. local time.

The police do not know the shooter’s motivation. They believe it was an isolated incident but could not rule out the suspect posing an additional risk to the public. They described him as “a black man, with creepy locks, wearing a black shirt and a skinny figure”.

It comes as disturbing footage has emerged showing crowds of revelers quietly lining up outside a bar as officers still provide first aid to the injured.

Units from Austin’s gang and homicide units are now on the scene, as are agents from the FBI’s Terrorism Task Force due to what Police Chief Joseph Chacon called “a lot of caution”.

Gunshots erupted just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday along 6th Street in Austin while there were still drinkers. Video shows crowds of drinkers lining up at a bar as police with flashing blue police cars guard the scene in the background

ATF K9 unit inspects area near shooting scene, after suspect – described as “skinny black man” has remained on the run

Blood stains on the streets in Texas this morning following the Sixth Street shooting in the heart of the entertainment district

Crowds posed challenges for the emergency services response, with officers forced to transport some of the victims to hospital in their patrol cars as it was difficult to get ambulances through the mass of revelers.

The street was barricaded and bars were subsequently closed so that the police could collect evidence.

Social media user asked why revelers keep flocking to bars even as responders still care for the injured

Eleven of the injured people were taken to a local hospital, another person was taken to another hospital, and the other person went to an emergency care center with gunshot wounds.

“Our officers reacted very quickly,” said Chacon.

“They were able to immediately start life-saving measures for many of these patients, including the application of tourniquets; thoracic seal applications. ‘

The shooter was not immediately arrested.

Chacon said the description police had of the suspect was “not very detailed”, but said the person was considered a man.

“I cannot say that there is no more public danger at this stage, because the suspect is not in detention. It seems at this stage to be isolated in that one area, ”he said.

“At the moment it is not clear what triggered this, but out of caution we have briefed the FBI Joint Task Force on Terrorism.”

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video and other evidence from the area and asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.

Angela Hicks waits for police to finish investigating the mass shooting scene on Sixth Street in Austin on Saturday morning

Two of the injured were in critical condition but no one has died yet, police said. In the photo, officers behind a cordon early Saturday morning

Officers run to the location on 6th Street in Austin where the shooting took place on Saturday morning. The shooter has not yet been arrested

A map showing 6th Street in Austin, which is one of the city’s most popular entertainment districts and was alive when the shooting happened

Austin suffers from gun violence on a regular basis, most notably in April when a rogue detective killed three people in a spate of murders before fleeing.

Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, allegedly shot dead two women and a high school football star recently signed by the University of North Texas in what investigators called a “domestic situation”.

Acting Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon speaking to media early Saturday morning

Broderick was a cop until June 2020, when he was arrested on suspicion of child sexual assault. He was released after posting a $ 100,000 bond.

A larger epidemic of deadly shootings is currently hitting U.S. cities, with a New York City man fatally shot in the head on Friday morning.

The NYPD responded around 5 a.m. on Miller Avenue and Fulton Street in the Brooklyn neighborhood of eastern New York and found a 39-year-old man unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS responded and declared the victim dead. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Meanwhile, it emerged yesterday that a gunman who killed nine co-workers at a northern California rail yard last month had been investigated five times over his behavior on the job before commit his horrible act.

Samuel Cassidy, 57, shot dead nine employees of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) in the early hours of May 26, before turning the gun on him and killing himself.

On Thursday, the VTA released more than 200 pages of emails and other documents following an investigation sparked by the shooting.

Cassidy worked for the VTA, which provides bus, streetcar, and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, since 2012, first as a mechanic and then as a sub manager. -station.

Documents obtained by Mercury Newspaint a picture of Cassidy as an injured VTA employee who has been investigated five times in the past two years.

Austin gang and homicide units are now at the scene, as are agents from the FBI Terrorism Task Force (pictured is the scene behind a cordon)